France to consider stripping Weinstein of Legion of Honour

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Happy Nyerere Day, Tanzania!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Happy Nyerere Day, Tanzania!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Minnows mix with giants at World Cup
  • media
    International report
    Pablo Escobar's Colombian legacy? A herd of hippopotamuses
  • media
    International report
    Zimbabwe launches night HIV testing
  • media
    International media
    Jordan muzzles media, Myanmar media targets Rohingya
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
Legion of Honour Cinema

France to consider stripping Weinstein of Legion of Honour

By
media Producer Harvey Weinstein and his wife fashion designer Georgina Chapman at the 89th Academy Awards - Oscars Vanity Fair Party, Beverly Hills, California USn, 26 of February, 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo

The Elysée Palace has asked the Grand Chancellery of the Legion of Honor – the body that decides who should be given the prestigious award - to examine the possibility of stripping producer Harvey Weinstein of the award after he was accused of rape and sexual harassment.

“The Presidency of the Republic has asked the Grand Chancellery of the Legion of Honor, whose opinion is compulsory to quickly examine the case in the light of the gravity of the fact,” a statement from the presidency reads.

It adds that the alleged behavior is "contrary to the honour of the code of the Legion of Honor.

According to the code, "unbecoming behavior" may lead to a reprimand, suspension or exclusion of order for French recipients.

For foreigners, though, there is only one possible punishment for breaking the code notably "withdrawal" of the order.

Harvey Weinstein was made a Knight of the Legion of Honor in March 2012 by Nicolas Sarkozy.

The Academy of American Academy decided on Saturday to eject Harvey Weinstein, 65, long one of the most powerful producers of Hollywood.

Harvey Weinstein, who denies any unconsented relationship, is accused of rape or sexual harassment by many actresses, some of them internationally known, who for some days have decided to break the silence on a behavior that lasts for years.

It has already happened that the Grand Chancellery of the Legion of Honor decides a withdrawal of decoration especially after a conviction.

Such was case for US cycling champion Lance Armstrong, who confessed in early 2013 that he had doped and lost his decoration in 2014, and for British fashion designer John Galliano, who was convicted in September 2011 for anti-Semitic insults.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.