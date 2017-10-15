France to consider stripping Weinstein of Legion of Honour

The Elysée Palace has asked the Grand Chancellery of the Legion of Honor – the body that decides who should be given the prestigious award - to examine the possibility of stripping producer Harvey Weinstein of the award after he was accused of rape and sexual harassment.

“The Presidency of the Republic has asked the Grand Chancellery of the Legion of Honor, whose opinion is compulsory to quickly examine the case in the light of the gravity of the fact,” a statement from the presidency reads.

It adds that the alleged behavior is "contrary to the honour of the code of the Legion of Honor.

According to the code, "unbecoming behavior" may lead to a reprimand, suspension or exclusion of order for French recipients.

For foreigners, though, there is only one possible punishment for breaking the code notably "withdrawal" of the order.

Harvey Weinstein was made a Knight of the Legion of Honor in March 2012 by Nicolas Sarkozy.

The Academy of American Academy decided on Saturday to eject Harvey Weinstein, 65, long one of the most powerful producers of Hollywood.

Harvey Weinstein, who denies any unconsented relationship, is accused of rape or sexual harassment by many actresses, some of them internationally known, who for some days have decided to break the silence on a behavior that lasts for years.

It has already happened that the Grand Chancellery of the Legion of Honor decides a withdrawal of decoration especially after a conviction.

Such was case for US cycling champion Lance Armstrong, who confessed in early 2013 that he had doped and lost his decoration in 2014, and for British fashion designer John Galliano, who was convicted in September 2011 for anti-Semitic insults.