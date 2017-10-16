France to strip Weinstein of Legion of Honour

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
The French actress Florence Darel on October 12, 2017 became the latest star to reveal that she was harassed by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.Darel, 49.
Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP/ PASCAL GUYOT
France will strip disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of the prestigious Legion d'Honneur, President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday.
"I have taken steps to revoke the Legion d'Honneur (Legion of Honour)" from Weinstein -- accused by several women of sexual harassment, groping and rape, Macron said in a televised interview.
Weinstein was made a knight of the Legion d'Honneur, France's highest award, in 2012 in recognition of the efforts by Miramax, the company he founded with his brother Bob, to boost foreign films in the United States.
On Thursday, Florence Darel, 49, became the fourth French actress to claim she had been harassed by Weinstein.
Bond star Lea Seydoux had earlier written her own account of her run-ins with Weinstein and others in an industry that she said turned a blind eye to abuse.
Two other French actresses, Judith Godreche and Emma de Caunes, also said they had also suffered at his hands.