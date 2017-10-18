RFI in 15 languages

 

Young people offer tech solutions to Africa’s problems
Tech innovators Shivad Singh (L) and Abdi Addow (R) teaming up at Bogota's One Young World summit
 
French magazine 'regrets' putting killer rock star on cover

By
media Bertrand Cantat performs with his band Detroit in July AFP

A French magazine has apologised for featuring a rock star who murdered his wife on its cover, as the scandal over alleged sexual abuse by disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein continues.

The magazine Les Inrockuptibles, which cover rock music and other cultural subjects, expressed "sincere regrets" for the 6 October cover featuring Bertrand Cantat, the former singer of the group Noir Désir who has just released his first solo album.

An editorial recognised the "pain" that has been expressed on social media and described the decision to put Cantat on the cover as "questionable", while defending the decision to talk about his album.

Cantat was sentenced to eight years in jail for killing his girlfriend, Marie Trintignant, who suffered severe brain damage after the couple had a fight in a Lithuanian hotel and later died of her injuries.

Trintignan was an actress and the daughter of well-known Fench actor Jean-Louis Trintignan and director Nadine Trintignan.

Cantat served four years, one of them in Lithuania, and was released on parole in 2007.

In an article posted online, Elle magazine laid into Les Inrockuptibles, declaring "Marie Trintignant, you are not forgotten" and pointing out that 123 women were killed in France by their spouses in 2016.

Cantat made a comeback with his new band Detroit in 2013 and is due to release his first solo album later this year.

