Russian artist detained over Paris bank blaze

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Nilotic Groove: born in Khartoum, raised in Paris
Flautist Ghandi Adam and singer Nouredeen Gibreel Yousif rehearsing at the Atelier des artistes exil à Paris, October 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/19 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/19 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/19 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/19 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Nilotic Groove: born in Khartoum, raised in Paris
  • media
    International report
    Diwali and environment
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Cameroon presidential candidate calls for federal government
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Women on motorbikes, rare birds in France
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Happy Nyerere Day, Tanzania!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
France Russia Art Culture

Russian artist detained over Paris bank blaze

By
media Artist Pyotr Pavlensky before a court hearing in Moscow in 2016 Reuters/Maxim Zmeyev

A Russian artist and his partner, who were granted political asylum in France in May, have been placed in detention accused of setting fire to a bank in Paris's Place de la Bastille.

Piotr Pavlensky, who is best known for nailing his scrotum to the ground on Moscow's Red Square in 2013, was arrested along with his partner, Oksana Chaligui, at 4.00am on Monday.

They were standing in front of the bank as flames licked parts of the facade.

Pavlenski in front of the Banque de France agency

In a statement he linked his action to the destruction of the Bastille prison during the French revolution, claiming that "bankers have taken the place of monarchs" and calling for the "rebirth of revolutionary France" to "set off the worldwide blaze of revolutions".

Pavlensky sets fire to the Banque de France agency on Place de la Bastille

On Tuesday morning he was admitted to a police psychiatric unit but on Wednesday the couple were charged with "destruction of property in a fashion dangerous to persons" and placed in pretrial detention.

According to his lawyer, Dominique Beyreuther Minkov, Pavlensky has started a hunger strike to protest the lack of "public debate" when he appeared before the magistrate.

As well as the Red Square performance - a demonstration against Russian state power - the 33-year-old artist has sown his lips together in protest at the jailing of feminist punk band Pussy Riot, wrapped himself in barbed wire and chopped off part of his ear.

In November 2015 he set fire to the doors of the headquarters of Russia's secret police, the FSB, for which he was found guilty of damaging a cultural site and fined 500,000 rubles (7,400 euros).

Pavlensky spent a month last year in a notorious Russian psychiatric hospital undergoing state-ordered tests that found him sound of mind.

He was granted political asylum in France after being accused of sexual assault by an actress - a charge he inisists is false and politically motivated.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.