Polanski to face protests in Paris after #Metoo demos across France

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Six degrees of separation
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/30 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/30 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/30 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/30 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/30 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/30 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/30 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/30 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/30 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/30 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/30 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/30 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/30 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/30 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/30 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/30 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Native American journalists break free of mainstream media
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Six degrees of separation
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Who are the Kurds?
  • media
    World music matters
    French world music festival launches "Music from here" prize …
  • media
    Cinefile
    Beauty and the Dogs tells not so pretty Tunisian rape tale
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
France Sexual harassment Rape Roman Polanski

Polanski to face protests in Paris after #Metoo demos across France

By
media A protester on Sunday's demonstration against sexual assault in Paris AFP

#Metoo protests in France on Sunday attracted several hundred people, mostly women, as the fallout from the scandal over Hollywood moghul Harvey Weinstein continues. And French feminists were set to demonstrate against a retrosepective of the work of film director Roman Polanski, the subject of at least four accusations of assault.

The mostly female demonstrators in Paris waved placards bearing the #Metoo hashtag and its French equivalent #Balancetonporc (Grass up your pig), which have used by tens of thousands of women in the past two weeks to share accounts of being sexually harassed or abused.

Similar gatherings were held in Marseille, Bordeaux and Lille, among other cities.

The aim was to ensure the campaign reached "beyond the social media buzz", according to organiser Carol Galand, a freelance journalist.

French celebrities accused

Several prominent figures, including an MP from President Emmanuel Macron's party, a TV competition judge and Islamic studies lecturer Tariq Ramadan, have been accused of assault.

Ramadan reacted to two rape accusations for the first time on Saturday evening, claiming it was a "campaign of calumny" on his Facebook page.

Polanski protest

Feminist groups were due to demonstrate on Monday evening outside the Roman Polanski retrospective at the Cinémathèque Française film archive.

Wanted in the US for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl in the 1970s, Polanski now face an investigation into rape allegations in Switzerland, meaning that he faces at least four accusations of sexual assault.

"The Cinémathèque could have thought of a woman artist considering how few of them have been honoured by them in the last few years," Marie Allibert of organisers Osez le Féminisme! told RFI. "The fact that they are still persisting with this Polanski retrospective, despite the worldly context of women speaking about sexual assault and women finally trying to denounce what they've been victims of, is particularly shocking."

Allibert rejected the idea that an artist's work should be judged independently of his personal behaviour.

" If I make a comparison, no one would ever suggest such a thing regarding, I would say, an ordinary man, for example an employee, a doctor, a banker, she said. "It would sound really silly and shocking to say 'Oh I know this man killed his wife, but he's such a good doctor, I'm still going to go and see him'.

Artists and celebrities should not be above the law, she argued.

"And Polanski is here in person, so he is being honoured and praised, no matter what the ministry of culture says. It cannot only be his work, it's him himself who's here tonight."

In October, before the Weinstein scandal erupted, the French government launched a consultation ahead of drafting a law against sexism and sexual violence.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.