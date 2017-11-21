Argentina, South Korea and exile at 3 Continents Film Fest

This year, the Festival des 3 Continents' programme contains 78 films from 18 countries from the three continents Africa, Asia and Latin America. It also has one from Palestine.

In all, there are 23 films in the special focus on Argentinian cinema, some of them will be the first time they will be screened, others are rare finds.

Fourteen films from Korean Shin Sang-Ok (1925-2006) show the late director-producer's unusually broad range of productions from historic films to comedy to ghost stories mostly set after the division of the Korean peninsula

Elsewhere, another special section of films have been selected which the festival hopes will contribute to an understanding of how people 'become foreigners, or 'strangers'.

Nantes, a town near the west coast of France has become popular with repeat tourists visiting France for its prettily restored belle-époque architecture in the city centre, and its cultural offerings, including a revamped fine arts museum which opened this year.

Le Festival des 3 Continents

Almost 40 years ago, in 1979, Philippe and Alain Jalladeau founded a film festival in the city, devoted to films from Asia, Africa and Latin America, Le Festival des 3 Continents.

The founders selected films they believed to be hidden treasures, many of whihc were never screened outside of their home countries and gaving them exposure in a country known for its special bond with cinema.

The festival brought film makers like Malian Souleymane Cissé, Chinese (Hong Konger at the time) Wong Kar-wai, Iranian Abbas Kiarostami and Chinese Jia Zhang-Ke to the attention of local cinema-lovers.

Today, films from these regions are more accessible, not least of all because of internet.

The festival's raison d'être has perhaps shifted a degree or two under the direction ofJérôme Baron since 2010, but it still attracts in the region of 20-thousand spectators over 8-days.

It wraps up on 28th November with an award ceremony where the Golden Montgolfière (air balloon) trophy awaits one of the eight 2017 films in competition.