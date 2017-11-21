RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Argentina, South Korea and exile at 3 Continents Film Fest
One of the Argentine special focus films at the 2017 Les 3 Continents Film Festival in Nantes, Pajarito Gómez, A Happy Life, directed by Rodolfo Kuhn in 1965
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/20 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France looks to clarify minimum age of consent
  • media
    International report
    Dakar's platform for engaged women goes digital
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Dissolving democracy in Cambodia
  • media
    Global Focus
    Should Britain apologise for the Balfour declaration?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Couscous tonight, or a tagine?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • Dozens killed in mosque in Nigeria's northeast - reports
Culture
Nantes Latin America Africa

Argentina, South Korea and exile at 3 Continents Film Fest

By
media One of the Argentine special focus films at the 2017 Les 3 Continents Film Festival in Nantes, Pajarito Gómez, A Happy Life, directed by Rodolfo Kuhn in 1965 Pajarito Gómez, una vida feliz, Rodolfo Kuhn 1965 /Agence Type

This year, the Festival des 3 Continents' programme contains 78 films from 18 countries from the three continents Africa, Asia and Latin America. It also has one from Palestine.

In all, there are 23 films in the special focus on Argentinian cinema, some of them will be the first time they will be screened, others are rare finds.

Fourteen films from Korean Shin Sang-Ok (1925-2006) show the late director-producer's unusually broad range of productions from historic films to comedy to ghost stories mostly set after the division of the Korean peninsula

Elsewhere, another special section of films have been selected which the festival hopes will contribute to an understanding of how people 'become foreigners, or 'strangers'.

Nantes, a town near the west coast of France has become popular with repeat tourists visiting France for its prettily restored belle-époque architecture in the city centre, and its cultural offerings, including a revamped fine arts museum which opened this year.

Le Festival des 3 Continents

Almost 40 years ago, in 1979, Philippe and Alain Jalladeau founded a film festival in the city, devoted to films from Asia, Africa and Latin America, Le Festival des 3 Continents.

The founders selected films they believed to be hidden treasures, many of whihc were never screened outside of their home countries and gaving them exposure in a country known for its special bond with cinema.

The festival brought film makers like Malian Souleymane Cissé, Chinese (Hong Konger at the time) Wong Kar-wai, Iranian Abbas Kiarostami and Chinese Jia Zhang-Ke to the attention of local cinema-lovers.

Today, films from these regions are more accessible, not least of all because of internet.

The festival's raison d'être has perhaps shifted a degree or two under the direction ofJérôme Baron since 2010, but it still attracts in the region of 20-thousand spectators over 8-days.

It wraps up on 28th November with an award ceremony where the Golden Montgolfière (air balloon) trophy awaits one of the eight 2017 films in competition.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.