Tao Gu's 'Taming the Horse' wins 3 Continents Film Festival

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Thou shalt not rest on thy laurels, Procol Harum rock on
Procol Harum play to a full house at Le Trianon, Paris, 12 November 2017, the last stop on their 50th anniversary European tour
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/26 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/26 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/26 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/26 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/26 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Indian Muslim girls strive for education
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Women slowly changing the face of French politics
  • media
    International report
    What makes African print fabrics popular?
  • media
    International media
    No Weinstein for Bollywood
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Laos: the fate of the Hmong
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
China Cinema Mongolia

Tao Gu's 'Taming the Horse' wins 3 Continents Film Festival

By
media Tao Gu winner of 3 Continents film festival 2017 holding his trophy (L) with Dong (R), the focus of his 2-hour documentary 'Taming the Horse'. Rosslyn Hyams/RFI

On Tuesday night in the city of Nantes, The 3 Continents Film Festival jury awarded its 2017 Golden Air Ballon prize to Chinese filmmaker Tao Gu for his documentary, Taming the Horse (Xun Ma). The second prize went to another Chinese director and producer, Vivian Qu for Angels Wear White (Jia Nian Hua).

A wave of joy rolled over the T-theatre in Nantes after the jury announced their top prize winner. Tao Gu, from Sichuan in China, won the Golden Air Ballon trophy for his first feature-length movie about his friend Dong, who was at the award ceremony along with other team members.

Dong is trying to find a way to live in a society whose values aren’t the same as his. A key phrase in the film is where Dong tells a friend during dinner that "love is what it’s all about - not money". Since the film was made, Dong has turned to Buddhism.

Tao Gu was overwhelmed and thanked the festival organizers who selected his film which had its world première recently in Switzerland.

"My mind is numb.They are so brave to take this film and to encourage me to be more brave and more free to create art in cinema. I dedicate this film to those who never give up defending their free spirit and humanity."

It was a special evening for another Chinese filmmaker, established director and producer Viviane Qu who won the second prize, the Silver air balloon for her Angels Wear White.

The film follows a group of teenagers in China who become victims of, or party to crime, while the adults are wrapped up with their lives, or too busy making money and climbing ladders of success. What a week for Qu who also won one of Taiwan’s Golden Horse awards.

The audience award went unsurprisingly to Amit V Masurkar for Newton, which asks questions about absolutist attitudes towards elections and democracy, and the kind of mistakes made in trying to impose them. Newton is the Indian candidate for the best foreign language Oscar.

Last but not least, the youth jury chose to give its award  to an engaging and poetical first feature film shot in Chile by Iranian director Alireza Khatami, called Oblivion Verses.

"It means a lot to me. The Youth Jury has given me this award. So I'll be getting awards for the next 60 years!"

The 3 Continents Festival competition this year failed to nab any films from Africa or African directors.

However, the festival can still live up to its name as a number of films from Africa were to be found elsewhere in the programme.

They included a 2011 feature called Today, by Berlin Festival prize-winner Alain Gomis, a film for little ones called The Little Sunshine Seller by Senegalese director Djibril Dip Mambety as well as a South African newcomer’s film which had a received a French grant earmarked for films from the southern hemisphere.

There was also John Trengrove’s,The Wound, and a first feature film in development in the Festival’s production workship, by Samantha Nell and produced by Bongiwe Selane, also from South Africa.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.