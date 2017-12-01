RFI in 15 languages

 

Noura Mint Seymali on mixing the old with the new [Video]
Noura Mint Seymali (C) performing at RFI
 
Culture
Mauritania Music Culture

Noura Mint Seymali on mixing the old with the new [Video]

By
media Noura Mint Seymali (C) performing at RFI © RFI/Taguy M'Fah Traoré

RFI met with Mauritanian singer and ardîn player Noura Mint Seymali before her concert at Africolor Festival in Paris recently.

Seymali comes from a long line of Mauritanian griots known as iggawin (traditional poets, storytellers and musicians).

But since 2004 she has been mixing traditional and modern music to play an electrified desert blues.

 
