French rocker Johnny Hallyday dies, aged 74

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Paris-based radio connects refugees
The Paris-based radio for and by refugees
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/03 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/03 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/03 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/03 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/03 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Paris-based radio connects refugees
  • media
    International media
    Website showcases women experts in French media
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The pre-historic bandit
  • media
    Global Focus
    Mogadishu's iRise Hub offers an optimistic, innovative, hi-tech …
  • media
    Sports Insight
    France vanquish Belgium in Davis Cup final
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
Music France Johnny Hallyday Obituary Death

French rocker Johnny Hallyday dies, aged 74

By
media Johnny Hallyday on stage in Brussels in 2016 PATRIK STOLLARZ / AFP

France's best-known rock star Johnny Hallyday has died at the age of 74 after a battle with lung cancer. Johnny, as he was affectionately known by his fans, had a career which spanned nearly six decades during which he sold more than 100 million albums and headlined 50 major tours.

Born Jean-Philippe Smet on 15 June1943, Johnny Hallyday broke from France's classic "chanson" tradition in the late 1950s, modelling himself on Elvis Presley and performing French cover versions of British and American rock songs.

His success in France was almost immediate and Hallyday became an integral part of French popular culture.

Although he had difficulty being taken seriously abroad, he was a good talent spotter.

Jimmy Page, Jimi Hendrix, the Small Faces

British rockers Jimmy Page, Peter Frampton and the Small Faces all played on his albums in the 60s and the first concert of the Jimi Hendrix Experience was in the French town of Evreux in 1966, when they opened for him.

Not only did he go on to become France's best-known rock star and an idol for millions of French people, but he also bridged the musical gap between people of all generations.

Since his debut in 1960 Hallyday was awarded 40 golden albums, recorded over 1,000 songs and remains one of the best-selling artists in France.

He also had roles in a number of films, including spaghetti westerns, gangster movies and dramas, such as Jean-Luc Godard's Détective.

On Bastille Day 2015 he performed in front of 700,000 people at the Eiffel Tower to mark the monument's 120th birthday - see our slideshow here.

Tribute from Macron

Amongst the first tributes to be paid this morning was one from the French presidential palace, which said "There was something of Johnny in all French people."

Married five times, including twice to the same woman, Johnny Hallyday announced in March this year that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer and he was recently admitted to hospital for breathing troubles before returning to his home in the Paris suburbs.

It was his current wife Laeticia who announced his death, saying Johnny had lived his entire life wholly for his fans.

President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte announced on Wednesday that they would attend Hallyday's funeral.

The presidential palace said it was not possible to say whether would be a national tribute before consulting the family.

Johnny Hallyday, a life in dates
  • 15 June 1943: Born Jean-Paul Smet in Paris to Belgian national Léon Smet and Frenchwoman Huguette Clerc;
  • 1960: Releases first single Laisse les Filles on the Vogue label;
  • 1961: His cover of Let’s Twist Again sells a million copies and wons gold disc;
  • 1965: Marries Bulgarian-French singer Sylvie Vartan;
  • 1966: The Jimi Hendrix Experience opens for Hallyday at Evreux in Normandy, son David born;
  • 1969: Total sales top 12 million;
  • 1980: Divorces Sylvie Vartan;
  • 1983: Has a daughter, Laura Smet, with actress Nathalie Baye;
  • 1984: Plays in Détective, directed by Jean-Luc Godard;
  • 1990: Marries Adeline Blondeau;
  • 1992: Divorces Adeline Blondeau;
  • 1996: Marries Laeticia Boudou;
  • 1997: Awarded the Légion d’Honneur by president Jacques Chirac;
  • 2000: Performs at the Eiffel Tower to a crowd of 500,000 and a TV audience of 9.5 million;
  • 2004: With Laeticia Boudou adopts Vietnamese child Jade Odette Désirée (formerly Bui Thi Hoa);
  • 2005: His third French number one Mon Plus Beau Noël (My most beautiful Christmas) is dedicated to his adopted daughter Jade;
  • 2006: Application for Belgian nationality turned down, announces moving his residence to Switzerland for tax purposes;
  • 2007: Supports Nicolas Sarkozy in presidential election;
  • 2008: With Laeticia Boudou adopts Vietnamese child Joy (formerly Maï-Huong);
  • 2009: Stars in Johnnie To’s film Vengeance;
  • 2014: Admits that his home is in Los Angeles, USA, after Swiss media show he does not spend enough time in their country to qualify for residency;
  • 6 December 2017: Dies at Marnes-la-Coquette of cancer.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.