Cate Blanchett named as president of 71st Cannes Film Festival jury

Australian actress Cate Blanchett is to head the jury at this year's Cannes Film Festival, a choice that appears to reflect not only her career on stage and screen but also her response to the Harvery Weinstein sexual harassment scandal.

Blanchett, 48, will be the 12th woman to be Cannes jury president, four years after fellow Antipodean, New Zealand director Jane Campion.

She has won two Oscars, for best actress in 2014 for her role in Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine and for best supporting actress for playing Katherine Hepburn in Martin Scorsese's The Aviator, making her the only film star to win an Oscar for portraying another Oscar-winning film star.

"We're very pleased to welcome a rare and unique artist with talent and conviction," Cannes president Pierre Lescure and delegate general Thierry Fremaux said in a joint statement.

"Our conversations this autumn convince us she will be a committed president and a passionate and generous spectator."

Stars in Todd Haynes's Carol, which was in selection for Cannes and won the Queer Palm award; 2018: Joins 300 Hollywood stars to launch Time's Up campaign against sexual harassment in the workplace.

Time's Up and Harvey Weinstein

Blanchett was one of the first stars to speak out when Hollywood moghul Harvey Weinstein was accused of serial sexual abuse and was one of 300 Hollywood women who launched the Time's Up initiative on Monday.

"Any male who's in a position of authority or power, you know, whether he be a film producer or the president of the United States who thinks it's his prerogative to sexually intimidate or abuse women that they come into contact with, whether in the workplace or otherwise, they need to be held to account," she said during the September premier of her latest film, Thor: Ragnarok.

Time's Up aims to take on sexual harassment at work and has already collected 13 million of its 15-million-dollar (12.5-million-euro) target for a fund to give legal support to victims.

It has also called on companies, government agencies and the US court system to reexamine harassment policies.

Blanchett plays in two films that are soon to be released - Gary Ross's Ocean's 8 and Richard Linklater's Where'd You Go, Bernadette.