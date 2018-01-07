French singer France Gall dies aged 70

The French singer France Gall has died aged 70. She passed Sunday morning (7 January) in Paris. Gall's representative confirmed the news in a statement, saying the singer died from a cancer-related infection.

In this file photo taken on October 30, 2012 French singer France Gall taking part in the TV show "Le grand journal" on a set of French TV Canal+ in Paris. France Gall, died at age 70, in the morning, on January 7, 2018. FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP

"There are words we would never want to say. France Gall joined the ‘Paradis Blanc, January 7’, after having fought for 2 years, with discretion and dignity, the recurrence of her cancer," she says, referring to the song "The White Paradise" evoking death and written by the French musician Michel Berger.

Coming from a family of musicians, the singer had been successful since the age of 16.

She first came to the French public's attention with the song "Don't Be So Stupid" when she was just 16, the single selling 200,000 copies.

Photo taken on August 06, 1992 of the singer France Gall and her two children Raphael (G) and Pauline (D), at the funeral of their father, the composer Michel Berger, at the Montmatre cemetery in Paris. FRANCOIS XAVIER MARIT / AFP

She went on to work with songwriter Serge Gainsbourg, Gall singing their song Poupée de cire, poupée de son" at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1965, winning the competition for Luxembourg. That was followed by "The Groupie of the pianist", "If, Mom, if", "Ella, she has it", "Some words of love", or "Resist".

France Gall, who had experienced several personal dramas during her life, was hospitalized in mid-December for a severe infection related to cancer.

The singer had breast cancer one year after the sudden death of her husband Michel Berger in 1992 at age 44.

She had retired from the music scene after the death of her daughter Pauline from cystic fibrosis in 1997. She emerged into the limelight in 2015 for the musical "Resist", which revived the songs and group she formed with Michel Berger.