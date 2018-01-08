Visitor numbers to Louvre Museum rebound

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
The Carrousel du Louvre and the Louvre Pyramid.
Reuters
The Louvre Museum welcomed 8.1 million visitors in 2017, up 10.1 percent after suffering a considerable decline in the number of foreign tourists to Paris in 20°16, the museum's management said Monday.
As the world’s first museum in the world in terms of numbers, in 2016 it was also forced to reduce its opening hours to four days per week in early June because of the risk of flooding.
The year 2017 was marked by a return of foreign tourists, who accounted for 70 percentof visitors (5.6 million). They come mainly from the United States (15 percent, up 2 percent), China (9 percent), Great Britain (4 percent) and Germany (3.5 percent).
The increase in attendance is due in large part to the success of the exhibition "Vermeer and masters of the genre painting", which was seen by nearly 325,000 people.
The exhibition "Valentine of Boulogne", whose tickets were coupled with Vermeer, received 205,000 visitors.