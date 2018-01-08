Visitor numbers to Louvre Museum rebound

The Louvre Museum welcomed 8.1 million visitors in 2017, up 10.1 percent after suffering a considerable decline in the number of foreign tourists to Paris in 20°16, the museum's management said Monday.

Badly affected by the decline of tourists in the French capital following the attacks of 2015, the Louvre had seen its 2016 attendance down 13 percent to 7.4 million people.

As the world’s first museum in the world in terms of numbers, in 2016 it was also forced to reduce its opening hours to four days per week in early June because of the risk of flooding.

The year 2017 was marked by a return of foreign tourists, who accounted for 70 percentof visitors (5.6 million). They come mainly from the United States (15 percent, up 2 percent), China (9 percent), Great Britain (4 percent) and Germany (3.5 percent).

The increase in attendance is due in large part to the success of the exhibition "Vermeer and masters of the genre painting", which was seen by nearly 325,000 people.

The exhibition "Valentine of Boulogne", whose tickets were coupled with Vermeer, received 205,000 visitors.