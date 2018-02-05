A Letter To The President reflects change in Afghanistan

Afghanistan is going through a transitional period says film maker Roya Sadat. Her feature in competition at the International Festival of Asian Film in Vesoul, France, shows the clash between strict tradition and broader choice.

For several years, campaigners in and around the film industry, most noticeably in Hollywood, but also in France and elsewhere, have been vociferous about raising the profile and number of female film directors.

Their efforts have paid off and the industry has begun to make more space for, and to encourage, women film makers.

However, it’s easier to make a noise in some places than others. Amongst the latter is Afghanistan where director Roya Sadat works with her husband Aziz Dildar and where they have set up a production company called Roya Film House.

Her film ‘A Letter to the President’ (Namiye Ba Rahess Gomhor) in Dari and Farsi, premièred in France in February at the 24th International Festival of Asian Cinema in Vesoul, in the east of France.

Shot in Afghanistan, indoors and out, it stars Leena Alam as Soraya, a chief police inspector who lands up on death row after being accused of killing her husband. Soraya writes to the President, who, counselled by his wife, agrees to hear her story.

As the film unfolds, former law student Sadat also tells a story of political power. The plot actually rests on the power struggle between the official authorities and the local elders in the countryside, as well as former warlords and the Taliban. Soraya’s faux-pas, in the eyes of her father-in-law and thus her husband, is that she defends a teenage girl married to a much older man accused of adultery and who is bent on killing his young spouse.

Soraya is then forced to choose between her work, and her husband and her two children.

The film has already attracted attention for one particular scene which may be a spoiler for those who have the chance to watch ‘A Letter to the President’.

The slap-on-the-stairs scene where Soraya gives as good as gets after her violent and alcoholic husband lands one on her face in front of, and to please, his father, her father-in-law.

It took about seven years to get the film into production after completing the script.

“We’d received funding offers from some producers at workshops at film festivals outside Afghanistan. Then there were three suicide attacks, not in Kabul where we live, far from there, but they said security was a problem. So we decided we would make the film ourselves. Moby Productions helped us.”

In spite of the difficult circumstances, Sadat never forgets her film is a work of art. The camera plays with screens and veils, shades of shadows and light, textures like old stone, metal, fabric and sand.

The love of cinema and a strong hope of change in Afghan society, especially through culture and a younger generation gives Sadat and Dildar the determination to continue.

Not only with their own films, but also with a Womens’ film festival in Afghanistan which they started up a few years back and which is due to take place again in 2018.