France Media Monde CEO steps down

The president and CEO of France Media Monde (FMM), the media group that includes Radio France Internationale, France 24 and MCD Doualiya, has been obliged to leave the company.

In a statement issued, Tuesday, 13th of February, to all the employees of the company, Marie-Christine Saragosse explained that her mandate to run the company had lapsed and that, as a result, she has to vacate her position.

According to the statement, following her reappointment as president and CEO of FMM on 5th of October last year, she should have provided the body that oversees and ensures transparency in public office a statement of her assets and other interests.

Having failed to do that by the deadline of 5th of December, the statement says, her mandate lapsed.

She added that she had not made the required declaration because she did not know that the procedures regarding such submissions had changed and that the declaration should have been sent at her own volition rather than waiting for a formal request from the transparency body for her statement.

An extraordinary meeting of the board of directors of the group will be organised as soon as possible to put in place an interim head of FMM.

Once the French Audiovisual Authority (CSA), which is responsible for appointing senior members of public audiovisual companies, opens up the process for a new president and CEO, Saragosse said she will put herself forward as candidate according to the criteria the Authority sets out.

The CSA was due to meet on Wednesday, 14th of February, to decide on the procedures for appointing the president of Radio France. It is likely that they will also discuss the situation at FMM.