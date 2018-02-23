French Catholic group wants limited cinema access for Fifty Shades sequel

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Africa: Stories in the 55
The struggle in Ethiopia continues - there's no stopping half way, says …
Ethiopian writer, poet and political activist, Hama Tuma
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/23 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/23 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/23 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/23 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/23 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/23 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/23 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/23 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/23 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/23 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/23 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/23 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/23 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/23 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    American folk singer-songwriter Alela Diane offers an ode to …
  • media
    International report
    Survivors of Sierra Leone mudslide still homeless
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    The struggle in Ethiopia continues - there's no stopping half …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Virtual reality developing in France, not just for gamers
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The footballer president
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
Cinema Erotica Catholic Censorship

French Catholic group wants limited cinema access for Fifty Shades sequel

By
media A pedestrian walks past an advertising placard for the first movie in the "Fifty Shades..." series REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch

A Catholic group which succeeded in having Lars von Trier's ultra-violent film "Antichrist" banned from French cinemas, is now taking a case against the erotic romance "Fifty Shades Freed".

The traditionalist Promouvoir (Promote) lobby group wants the film version of the last of E. L. James' trilogy on a sadomasochistic love affair banned for under 12s.

The blockbuster, starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, can be watched by anyone in France even though only over 18s can see it in Britain.

US censors gave it an R rating, meaning under 17s must be accompanied by a parent.

"It's crazy that this film should be seen by seven-year-old children. It has to be banned for children under 12," the group's lawyer, Andre Bonnet, told AFP late Thursday.

"The courts must judge if showing an adult film -- especially when it is about this sadomasochistic relationship -- is right for children," he added.

The group has scored several court victories by using a clause in the French film classification rules which allows films to be pulled from cinemas if they might affect "the emotional development of children".

Gaspar Noe's erotic odyssey "Love" was banned by the courts in 2015 and the permit for "Blue is the Warmest Colour", which won the top Palme d'Or prize at the Cannes film festival in 2013, was also withdrawn the same year over its lesbian scenes.

While "Love" was re-released with a revised 18 certificate, Tunisian-French director Abdellatif Kechiche's much-praised love story was left in legal limbo.

It prompted the French culture ministry, which has generally overturned the bans, to order a rethink of the rules.

Von Trier, the notoriously provocative Danish director, who revels in putting audiences and his actors through the wringer, admitted that "Antichrist" was not for the faint-hearted when it was first shown.

It opens with a passionate sex scene between a couple played by Willem Dafoe and Charlotte Gainsbourg, who are so absorbed in their love making they fail notice their toddler falling to his death from a window.

Promouvoir also tried to have the age classification for the first of the E. L. James' movies, "Fifty Shades of Grey", raised when it was released in 2015, but without success.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.