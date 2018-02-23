Iranian director Mani Haghighi is Golden Bear contender with 'Pig'

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
American folk singer-songwriter Alela Diane offers an ode to motherhood
Alela Diane thinks motherhood is such a transformative experience, it must have its place in art.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/23 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/23 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/23 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/23 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/23 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/23 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/23 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/23 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/23 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/23 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    American folk singer-songwriter Alela Diane offers an ode to …
  • media
    International report
    Survivors of Sierra Leone mudslide still homeless
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    The struggle in Ethiopia continues - there's no stopping half …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Virtual reality developing in France, not just for gamers
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The footballer president
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
film Berlin Iran

Iranian director Mani Haghighi is Golden Bear contender with 'Pig'

By
media Still from the film Khook (Pig) starring Hasan Majuni directed by Mani Haghighi Golden Bear Competition 2018 Courtesy of Berlinale Film Festival 2018

'Pig' is a satirical and surreal film, whacky and sometimes absurd, where dreams and nightmares are real. Inside this wrapping, Mani Haghighi lunges noticeably at the dictatorship of public relations, and at the manipulative capability of social networks.

The plot features Hasan (Hasan Majuni) as a movie-maker in Iran who has been banned from making films for two years. His favourite actress, Shiva (Leila Hatami), to whom he is very attached, decides to work with the pretentious Sohrab (Ali Mussafa).

This adds to his misery, he is condemned to try to fulfill his artistic passion by making absurd TV ads for cockroach pesticide, and from which he escapes by playhiung tennis with his pal Humayun (Siamak Ansari).

The ads give director Mani Haghighi scope to indulge his palette, and in a party scene in a palace, to create costumes that the Ziegfield Follies, Fellini or Jean-Paul Gautier could have inspired.

Hasan has another deep grievance with the world. He feels he is not important enough to be the victim of a serial killer who is targetting film directors. Several of his friends (one even called Mani Haghighi ) have been murdered and hav had the word 'Khook' meaning, pig, carved into their foreheads. He feels left out.

Corpulent, hairy Hasan becomes a baby in the arms of his rifle-touting, Turkish-speaking mother's apron strings. Mina Jafarzadeh's character draws the biggest laughs, at one point consoling him by saying, "the killer will definitely come for you... he's saving the best for last."

Haghighi said he was happy that the jokes worked well in translation.

"At the première at the Berlinale Palast on Wednesday night, people were laughing at the moments when I hoped they would laugh. I felt at least the jokes are making their way to a new culture. Oddly enough I have to go back and present this film to Iranians and see what they think, as it hasn't screened in Iran yet," he said.

The title raised eyebrows at the censor board said Haghighi, but he remained firm considering that, "there was nothing wrong with the title, we're not eating it!"

Khook or 'Pig' leaves many questions hanging in the air after the humour has drifted away. Haghighi said, "I'm trying to show that these characters are living in a state of panic. They're afraid, desperate and worried. People take bad decisions when they are in that fragile state."

The strong women characters in the film are there to help save him.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.