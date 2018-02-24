RFI in 15 languages

 

So what is the Big Wild Goose Pagoda anyway?
 
Culture
Painting Robbery

Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris

By
media The Chorus (1876) by Edgar Degas, oil on canvas Wikimedia/CC/Public domain

A Degas painting stolen from a museum in Marseille nine years ago has been found on a bus near Paris, the French Culture Minister said Friday.

Françoise Nyssen said customs officials found the pastel -- thought to be worth around 800,000 euros -- in the luggage compartment of a bus stopped in a motorway layby.

None of the passengers on the bus admitted to owning the painting, she added.

Experts from the Musée d'Orsay in the French capital later confirmed that the depiction of a group of opera extras was Les Choristes -- sometimes called "The Extras" -- which was stolen in 2009 from the Musée Cantini in the southern port city of Marseille.

