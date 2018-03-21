Revisiting Bettina Rheims’ 'Héroïnes' at Quai Branly [Video]

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
The Calais Jungle brings culture to the French capital
The Good Chance Theatre in the north of Paris
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/21 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/21 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/21 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    The Calais Jungle brings culture to the French capital
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Musician examines his integrity in Nigerian magical realism novel …
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Champions League gets down to the last eight
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The 2018 Grammy World Music award winner
  • media
    International report
    DRC conflict sees thousands of refugees flee to Uganda
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
Paris Exhibition Musée du Quai Branly Photography

Revisiting Bettina Rheims’ 'Héroïnes' at Quai Branly [Video]

By
media The exhibition Bettina Rheims "Vous êtes finies, douces figures" runs until 3 June 2018 at Musée du Quai Branly in Paris. © Bettina Rheims/Musée du Quai Branly - Jacques Chirac

Curator, art critic and historian Philippe Dagen discusses the exhibition "Vous êtes finies, douces figures" with RFI’s Isabelle Martinetti. Bettina Rheims, known as the artist who photographs women, has put together around 40 polaroids from her series “Héroïnes” (2007). The exhibition sets them off against female African sculptures.The exhibition runs until 3 June 2018 at Musée du Quai Branly Jacques Chirac in Paris.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.