Revisiting Bettina Rheims’ 'Héroïnes' at Quai Branly [Video]

Curator, art critic and historian Philippe Dagen discusses the exhibition "Vous êtes finies, douces figures" with RFI’s Isabelle Martinetti. Bettina Rheims, known as the artist who photographs women, has put together around 40 polaroids from her series “Héroïnes” (2007). The exhibition sets them off against female African sculptures.The exhibition runs until 3 June 2018 at Musée du Quai Branly Jacques Chirac in Paris.