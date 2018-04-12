Line-up for 71st Cannes Film Festival unveiled

The Cannes Film Festival has urged Tehran and Moscow to let outspoken directors Jafar Panahi and Kirill Serebrennikov visit the French Riviera next month as it unveiled the line-up for the 71st edition of the world’s top film gathering.

The directors’ latest works are among 17 films that will be competing for cinema’s most coveted prize at the star-studded festival, which runs May 8-19 in southern France.

Unveiling the line-up on Thursday, festival director Thierry Frémaux said the French authorities were supporting Cannes’ plea to Tehran to allow Panahi to show his new film "Three Faces", and then "let him return home". The dissident director of "Taxi", which won the Golden Bear at Berlin three years ago, is banned from leaving his country.

Frémaux said a similar plea would be made regarding Serebrennikov’s “Leto” (“Summer”). The Russian director faces up to 10 years in prison on fraud charges that critics allege are Kremlin payback for his outspoken views.

Panahi and Serebrennikov will be up against the likes of Matteo Garrone ("Dogman") and Spike Lee, who makes his return to Cannes for the first time in 20 years. Lee's "BlacKkKlansman" will tell the story of Ron Stallworth, a black police officer in Colorado who went undercover in 1978 to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.

Fifty years after he helped stage a mutiny at the 1968 Cannes festival, film legend Jean-Luc Godard is also back in the race with his latest experimental movie “Le Livre d’image” (“The Image Book”), described as a “revolutionary song in five chapters”. A picture from another Godard classic, “Pierrot le Fou”, has been chosen for this year’s poster.

Critics hoping to see more women directors selected in the wake of the #MeToo and #TimesUp campaigns will be disappointed that only three made the cut: Lebanon’s Nadine Labaki (“Capharnaüm”), Italy’s Alice Rohrwacher (“Lazzaro Felice”) and France’s Eva Husson with “Les Filles du soleil” (“Girls of the Sun”), a portrayal of Kurdish female fighters battling the Islamic State (IS) group.

Adding to the (relatively small) French contingent is Stéphane Brizé, who reunites with Cannes best actor laureate Vincent Lindon in “En guerre” (“At War”), and Christophe Honoré with “Plaire, aimer et courir vite” (“Sorry Angel”).

Also in the running for the Palme d'Or are Cannes habitués Jia Zhang-Ke ("Ash is Purest White"), Kore-Eda Hirokazu ("Shoplifters") and Asghar Farhadi, whose Spanish-language debut effort "Everybody Knows", starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, will provide the glamorous curtain-raiser.

Thursday's announcements had been overshadowed by the latest twist in the festival's festering dispute with Netflix, coming just hours after the streaming behemoth said it was pulling all of its films from Cannes.

Netflix's withdrawal – which seemed timed to cause the maximum disruption as the festival’s last-minute selection was being made – came in retaliation for a new Cannes rule banning movies that are not first released in French cinemas from the Palme d’Or race.