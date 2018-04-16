Dano's directorial debut to open Cannes Critics' Week competition

One of the main parallel programmes in Cannes next month, La Semaine de La Critique, (Critics' Week) has announced seven feature films in competition and 11 shorts. Special screenings include the opening film, Wildlife, directed by actor Paul Dano and starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Milligan.

Ten short films and seven features, four first-timers and three second films are in the running for three awards - one for best feature, one for best short film, and the new prize this year, sponsored by the art foundation of champagne producer Louis Roederer, for the most promising actor or actress in one of the competing films.

Here is a list of the films which are competing for the Nespresso-sponsored Grand Prix for best feature film at the Semaine de la Critique on 9-17 May 2018.

Fuga - Agnieszka Smoczynska - Poland

Woman at War - Benedikt Erlingsson - Iceland

Sauvage (Wild) - Camille Vidal-Naquet - France

Diamantino - Gabriel Abrantes and Daniel Schmidt - Portugal

Chris the Swiss - Anja Kofmel - Switzerland

Sir - Rohena Gera - India

One Day - Zsofia Szilagyi - Hungary

And that's not all

Four special screenings make up in the 57th feature programme.

Much excitement surrounds the opening film, Wildlife, the directorial debut of actor Paul Dano.

Critics are anxious to see if his contained, subtle acting skills will be replicated when he's behind the camera. A mother takes her own fate in hand in the 1960s-set film, adapted from a novel by US author Richard Ford.

Another first film, this one from Jean-Bernard Marlin who picked up the Best Short Film award in Berlin in 2013 for La Fugue (The Runaway). His offering at Cannes this year, Shéhérazade, is a love story about a young man and a young woman prostitute, on the less touristy streets of Marseille.

Nos Batailles (Our Battles) is directed by Guillaume Senez and stars French actor Romain Duris and French rising star, Laetitia Dosch (Jeune Femme -Montparnasse Bienvenüe).

The closing film on 19 May will be the work of French stand-up comic Alex Lutz. His second feature is called Guy, a musical whose pitch recalls Tony Richardson's 1960 film, The Entertainer. La Semaine de la Critique describes Lutz's film, in which he plays a pop singer past his prime, as hilariously funny and sweet.