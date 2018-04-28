French domestic abuse thriller capturing US audiences

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Mid-East Junction
How a group of artists based in Egypt tried to change society
Wall paintings throughout the village of Tunis, Egypt
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/28 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/27 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/28 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/28 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/28 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/28 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/28 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/28 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/28 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/28 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/27 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/27 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/28 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    How a group of artists based in Egypt tried to change society
  • media
    International report
    Who will benefit from Egypt's economic reforms?
  • media
    International report
    The residents of Cairo's garbage city: innovative and self-sufficient
  • media
    International report
    Old Car City, US classic car junkyard
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
Culture Cinema film French

French domestic abuse thriller capturing US audiences

By
media Xavier Legrand on the shooting of Just before Losing Everything Wikipedia

It is an unsatisfactory but all-too-familiar denouement of divorce battles involving children: the judge who must allow a violent man back into his family's lives because there is no proof of abuse claims.

Oscar-nominated Xavier Legrand's French-language thriller "Custody," an unsparing account of abuse focusing as much on the damage to the children, has earned acclaim at home and on the festivals circuit ahead its summer US release.

"I would like people to realize that domestic violence is a real scourge in our society and that children are also victims who are too often forgotten," Legrand, 40, told said during the COLCOA festival of French film in Los Angeles, which wraps on Monday.

"And especially that they understand that these kinds of situations can turn into horror. These are murders. Under no circumstances are these crimes of passion."

Over half of the killings of women in the United States are related to domestic violence, government figures show, with victims often dying at the hands of an ex who was granted shared custody of the children.

Last year the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed around 10,000 murders of women in the decade from 2003, finding that more than half were perpetrated by a romantic partner or ex.

Data from Legrand's native France -- 123 women killed by domestic violence in 2016 -- demonstrate that the problem is not confined to the US.

Stranger danger

The frightening reality of domestic violence runs counter to an idea perpetuated by Hollywood that the threat to women from men comes in the form of lunatic serial killers lurking in dark alleys.

With a few creditable exceptions -- among them "Tyrannosaur" (2011), "Once Were Warriors" (1995) or "Sleeping with the Enemy" (1991) -- spousal abuse hasn't been as captivating a subject for filmmakers as the much less common "stranger danger."

Custody, which was written by Legrand, premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, where it was awarded the Silver Lion for best direction and the Lion of the Future for best first feature film.

Lauded by the Los Angeles Times as a "masterclass in tension modulation and psychological entrapment," it is released on July 13 in New York before getting a nationwide rollout.

Legrand's debut feature-length movie recounts the custody battle of the abused wife and a menacing husband first portrayed in his powerful Oscar-nominated 2013 short Just Before Losing Everything.

Starting out as a nerve-jangling social drama, Custody simmers until it boils over into a full-blown, stomach-churning thriller, its pared-back screenplay aided by a conspicuous lack of music, a la Claude Chabrol or Alfred Hitchcock.

Lea Drucker and Denis Menochet reprise the roles they played in the short, while newcomer Thomas Gioria embodies the conflicting feelings and terrors of the couple's traumatized 12-year-old son.

Menochet, in particular, has been singled out by critics for his terrifying but nuanced portrayal of a man humiliated by allegations of abuse and driven by possessive rage.

Fragility

Perhaps more impressive still was debut of Gioria, who convinced Legrand as soon as they met that he had the sensitivity, maturity and fragility -- not to mention courage -- that the role required.

"I started at the same age as Thomas. So I know that at that age, the mind is very clear about reality and fiction," said Legrand, an accomplished theater actor who studied at the National Academy of Dramatic Arts in Paris.

He was clear from the beginning that while the menace is ever-present, he wanted the violence itself to take place off screen, hidden from view as it is in real life.

The filmmaker met abuse victims, a judge, psychologists and police, and attended violent men's groups to prepare for the movie.

He always intended Custody" to play out as a thriller, he says, rather than the type of social drama mastered by directors like Federico Fellini, Ken Loach or Mike Leigh.

"The stories that some women told me were really like thrillers," he said. "That is the essence of this kind of situation. Fear is at the heart of domestic and family violence."

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.