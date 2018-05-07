Oscar-winning actors Bardem and Cruz to open Cannes film festival

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Liberation Day and Europe Day
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/04 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/04 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/06 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Liberation Day and Europe Day
  • media
    International report
    International, local tourism booming in Thailand
  • media
    World music matters
    Senegal's Alune Wade serves up classy African Fast Food
  • media
    International report
    Thailand discovers wine
  • media
    International report
    Discover the taste of Thailand
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
Cannes 2018 Cinema France

Oscar-winning actors Bardem and Cruz to open Cannes film festival

By
media The Oscar-winning actors Cruz and Bardem will open the Cannes film festival with Asghar Farhadi's thriller 'Everybody knows'. Philippe Lopez/AFP

Spain's A-list cinema couple, Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, will open this year's Cannes film festival together on Tuesday.

The Oscar-winning actors both star in Iranian master Asghar Farhadi's Spanish psychological thriller Everybody Knows, which will kick off the festival and is up for the top Palme d'Or prize.

The fiercely private couple's glowing return to the spotlight in Cannes comes after Bardem emotionally proclaimed his feelings for Cruz there eight years ago as he accepted the best actor award for Biutiful.

"I share this joy with my friend, my companion, my love, Penelope. I owe you a lot and I love you so much," he said as Cruz blew kisses to him from her seat and her eyes welled with tears.

Cruz has also won at Cannes, sharing the 2006 best actress prize with five other women for their work in acclaimed Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar's drama Volver.

First Spanish Oscar-winners

Bardem, 49, and Cruz, 44, have two children together and married in 2010 on an island in the Bahamas owned by their friend, US actor Johnny Depp.

They also share a notable distinction -- they are respectively the first Spanish man and woman to win an acting Oscar.

Bardem won his best supporting actor Academy Award in 2008 for his role as a determined murderer in the Coen brothers' No Country for Old Men.

The following year Cruz took home the best actress Oscar for playing a fiery artist in Woody Allen's Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

But the couple live discreetly in a Madrid suburb, where they try to keep the spotlight away from their son Leo, seven, and daughter Luna, four.

They have starred in nine films together, including last year's Loving Pablo, by Spanish director Fernando Leon de Aranoa, in which Bardem plays Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and Cruz a journalist who falls in love with the infamous narco.

After filming a particularly difficult scene, Bardem joked that Cruz "did not want to see me anymore".

"She told me: 'Get rid of the moustache. Shave and go sleep in the living room'," he recalled in an interview in March.

'Passion for everything'

Bardem was born in 1969 on Spain's Canary Islands off the coast of Africa. His mother, actress Pilar Bardem, raised him after she separated from his father.

Bardem dedicated his Oscar to his mother and her line of the family, which includes many actors.

Cruz was born in 1974 to a modest family in a working class suburb of Madrid.

Her father owned a store and her mother ran a beauty salon, where Cruz said she learnt to act by observing how clients behaved.

Both stars often say that they owe everything to the late Spanish director Bigas Luna, who brought them together for the first time in his 1991 movie Jamon, Jamon.

Cruz was just 17 at the time, and Bardem 22.

In the film, their characters have a famous sexual encounter on top of a pinball machine, one of the most torrid scenes in Spanish cinema.

The two then crossed paths in several other movies, but only began dating after shooting Vicky Cristina Barcelona in 2007 in Barcelona.

While Cruz usually avoids mentioning her husband in interviews, Bardem has spoke of his wife's passion to the media.

"She feels passion for everything. It's what I find attractive in her. You have to have beauty and know how to be sexy. Penelope has both," Bardem told GQ magazine last year.

Both declare themselves leftwing and were criticised in Hollywood in 2014 for their fierce condemnations of Israeli bombings in Gaza.

This year they took part in a campaign by a Spanish NGO which rescues migrants at sea.

(with AFP)

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.