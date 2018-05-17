Macron's 'tense and anguished face' doesn't work for Grevin museum

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
Bringing Middle Eastern food to the heart of Paris
Myriam Sabet (L) and Chef Emad (R) explore recipes from the Levant and their childhood in Syria, served with their own twist
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/13 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/16 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/13 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    What Abiy Ahmed means for Ethiopia’s Oromo people: Ethiopia Pt. …
  • media
    Culture in France
    Bringing Middle Eastern food to the heart of Paris
  • media
    International report
    10th anniversary of Polish WWII nurse Irena Sendler's death
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Politically motivated violence ahead of Burundi's contentious …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Paris's Seine-side booksellers call Unesco to the rescue
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
Emmanuel Macron Sculpture Culture

Macron's 'tense and anguished face' doesn't work for Grevin museum

By
media Image of the Macron Grevin model © Courtesy Twitter

Emmanuel Macron, eyebrows arched over a slightly lunatic stare, was on track to take his place among world leaders at the Grevin wax museum in Paris -- until an early glimpse of his likeness spread across social media.

Twitter users compared him to an android or the killer doll Chucky from the "Child's Play" slasher movies, while one wit said the only thing they got right was his ubiquitous solid-blue tie.

Since then museum directors have admitted their Macron is not quite as flattering to the 40-year-old French president as he deserves.

"A tense and anguished face, a frozen statue that doesn't 'live', this is not beautiful, something just doesn't work," Grevin's director, Yves Delhommeau, told AFP on Wednesday.

"Emmanuel Macron's statue has not yet been approved, I don't want a figure so heavily criticised on social networks," he said.

The museum, which has nearly 800,000 visitors every year, is still evaluating if the statue can be saved with retouching, or if they should just start over and cancel the planned unveiling for May 24.

Producing a Grevin sculpture takes six months and costs 50,000 to 60,000 euros  -- though the museum rushed out its Donald Trump just two months after his election caught officials by surprise.

Delhommeau cautioned that the image of Macron bouncing around Twitter was based on a photo taken during a television programme filmed last September, and that certain elements had been changed since.

He also said the museum had been unsuccessful in trying to persuade the French leader to have his face scanned for the work, meaning artists had to work off photos.

"We succeeded with Donald Trump, there was no reason to think we couldn't do the same with Emmanuel Macron, even though more distinctive faces, older and more exaggerated, are often the easiest to do," Delhommeau said.

Macron's wife Brigitte has not authorised the museum to make her statue, and "after what's happened with her husband, this probably isn't going to bring her around," he admitted..

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.