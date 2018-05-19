'The Man who killed Don Quixote' finally wraps 71st Cannes Festival

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Morocco’s history of tolerance
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/19 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/19 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/19 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/19 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/19 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/19 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/19 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/19 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/18 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/18 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/19 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/18 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Morocco’s history of tolerance
  • media
    International report
    Oromo put faith in Ethiopia's Ahmed, but what can he do for them? …
  • media
    World music matters
    'Yiddish Glory' album breathes new life into lost Soviet Jewish …
  • media
    International report
    Ahmed begins public consultations on Ethiopia’s future: Ethiopia …
  • media
    International report
    What Abiy Ahmed means for Ethiopia’s Oromo people: Ethiopia Pt. …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
Cannes film Portugal Spain

'The Man who killed Don Quixote' finally wraps 71st Cannes Festival

By
media Still from 'The Man Who Killed Don Qixote', starring Adam Driver (L) and Jonathan Pryce (R), directed by Terry Gilliam DR

The eternal questions posed by Spanish writer Cervantes classic novel Don Quixote, The Ingenious Nobleman of La Mancha, are boiled down to the essential in Terry Gilliam's film The Man who Killed Don Quixote loosely adpated from the 17th Century work. The last but not least movie at the 71st Cannes Film Festival stars Adam Driver as a film director unknowingly in search of himself, and Jonathan Pryce as the Don Quixote character.

Russian oligarchs, Spanish cobblers, US filmmakers, British film producers, power, money, love, combine in The Man who Killed Don Quixote to breed a comic adventure with a heart.

Terry Gilliam directs two top-notch actors in playful adventure film, at moments spectacular, with usual biting, satirical humour.

The film seems to shoot off in many directions, pulled along by a thread of romantic interest, but it all comes together at the end when Toby, the US film director (Adam Driver) finally connects with the better side of himself, when Don Quixote (Jonathan Pryce) comes back to reality after years, if not centuries, of sad delusion.

The closing film at the Cannes Film Festival has been in the making for more than 20 years. Gilliam and the festival were on the edge of their seats for a while as a dispute between the director and a former producer Paulo Branco threatened to scupper the plan. On 10th May, a court ruling enabled the Festival to screen the film.

Co-producer Pandora da Cunha Telles is with Ukbar Productions.

"Terry is a genius. He puts in everything in every scene, everything that is needed. Some directors take them out, he puts them in. So you have the impression that he is creating something very, very special."

A team of European producers took up the project, Entre Chien et Loup from Belgium, French firm Kinology, Alacran from the UK, Tornasol from Spain and Ukbar from Portugal amongst others.

Da Cunha Telles said the project appealed because of the combination between director Gilliam's adventurous vision, "the director of Brazil and the classic by Cervantes. How do you deconstruct a book like that and not adapt it? He turned it over and make it different. I think it was a perfect match."

The film was shot in Portugal. The female lead is Joana Ribeira, but other familiar names appear, like Olga Kurylenko, Stellan Skarsgard, Rossy de Palma and Sergi Lopez.

At long last, after 19 years since the cameras started rolling, cast replacements, producer changes, Terry Gilliam's film is out.

Cannes Film Festival executive director, Thierry Frémaux, has called it "a labour of love."

It will go down in cinema history also for all the literal trials and tribulations encountered since its beginnings on paper in the 1990s. The disjointed notion of time, of past and present marked The Man who Killed Don Quixote also in real-life.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.