World music matters
South Africa's Laurinda Hofmeyr sets francophone African poets to music …
Laurinda Hofmeyr with the Afrique mon désir Ensemble
 
Culture
Music Elysée

Top French DJs to rock and rave Élysée Palace

By
media 'Night call', the video that make DJ Kavinsky famous Source : www.youtube.com

More than 1,500 free tickets were quickly snapped up on a first come, first served basis by signing up on the Elysee website.

The office of President Emmanuel Macron has not confirmed if he and his wife Brigitte will make an appearance during the four-hour show at his official residence.

But the first couple did appear during a surprise Elysee performance for the music day last year by the orchestra of France's Republican Guard.

Although Macron is not the first president to hold concerts at the presidency, his predecessors including Jacques Chirac and Francois Mitterrand made them invitation-only.

This will also be the first electronic music show, featuring two artists known for exporting the "French Touch" sound: the DJs Kavinsky and Pedro Winter, who performs as Busy P.

Kavinsky achieved wide recognition with "Nightcall", a hit on the soundtrack to the 2011 film "Drive".

Winter, the longtime former manager of Daft Punk, is also the founder of the Ed Banger label, whose artists have included house music acts Justice and Sebastian.

The will perform alongside younger artists Chloe, Cezaire and

 
