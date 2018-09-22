World War II drama is France's official Oscar entry

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Parker Solar Probe
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/21 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/21 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Global Focus
    Zambian gemstone jeweller looks to dazzle the Chinese market
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Parker Solar Probe
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Welcome back Champions League: Ronaldo sent off; PSG beaten and …
  • media
    International report
    Returning to Raqqa
  • media
    World music matters
    Madagascar's Kristel takes Europe by storm
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
Oscars France Cinema World War

World War II drama is France's official Oscar entry

By
media Mélanie Thierry plays French writer Marguerite Duras in Emmanuel Finkiel's Memoir of War Les Films du Losange

France's official entry for the 2019 Oscars is Memoir of War, a drama based on writer Marguerite Duras' memoirs of her husband's return from Nazi concentration camps. The film, directed by Emmanuel Finkiel, stars Mélanie Thierry as Duras.

France's national film board (CNC) announced on Saturday that Memoir of War (original title La Douleur) by filmmaker Emmanuel Finkiel would be the country's official 2019 Oscar entry to the Best Foreign Film category.

The film is based on a posthumous work by French writer Marguerite Duras, where she tells of husband Robert Antelme's return from Nazi concentration camps.

Antelme was arrested on 1 June 1944, imprisoned at Compiègne then deported to the Buchenwald and Dachau camps in Nazi Germany.

Duras waited in despair for Antelme to come back, and when he finally did, Duras discovered "thirty-eight kilos on a 5 foot-8 inch-body", with "a haggard yet sublime face" protruding out of a bag of bones.

In Memoir of War, the title roles are played by Mélanie Thierry and Benoît Magimel. The film was sold internationally by TF1 Studio, and distributed in the USA by Music Box Films.

French director Emmanuel Finkiel. ©Yohan BONNET/AFP

Second concentration-camp-themed success for Finkiel

56 year-old Emmanuel Finkiel has worked with French legend Jean-Luc Godard and Poland's Krzysztof Kieslowski.

Finkiel rose to fame with his first film Voyages which was screened at the 1999 Cannes Film Festival and won 7 international awards.

Subsequent films Promised Land (2008) and I am not a Bastard (2015) were well recieved at international festivals

But it is with Memoir of War that Finkiel's career looks at a possible Hollywood opening.

After Voyages, this is Finkiel's second film where the plot is haunted by memories of concentration camps.

The director admitted that "several passages [of Duras's text] were unfilmable, unnameable."

 

France at the Oscars

France has been represented in more than 70 Oscar ceremonies.

French actor Jean Dujardin won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in the The Artist, French-produced silent film in 2012. REUTERS

Michel Hazanavicius' silent film The Artist is the French film that received the most nominations, going on to win Oscar for Best Film in 2012

The Best Foreign Language film at the Oscars is the only category where countries submit one official entry, from which Academy voters choose the nominees.

The nominees for the 91st Annual Academy Awards will be announced on January 22 next year, with the ceremony scheduled for February 24.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.