'Spiderman' opens Dinard Film Festival

The Dinard Festival of British Film kicked off at Saint-Malo with Andy Serkis' Breathe, starring former Spiderman star Andrew Garfield. Six films compete for the Hitchcock award at the event that runs till the end of the month.

British films are receiving red-carpet treatment for five days in a small resort on the French north-west coast.

The Dinard Festival of British Film is no act of anti-Brexit resistance. This is the 29th year. It’s a compact festival, packing in a competition, previews, a special tribute to UK actor Ian Hart, as well as master classes in just five days.

Personalities from the British and French film industries are invited to make it an exciting international event for Dinard on the British Channel, across the estuary from the port of St Malo.

This year very glamourous French actress and model, Monica Bellucci is the jury chair this year.

She graced the Cannes Film Festival as mistress of ceremonies in 2017. Her co-jurors are a Franco-British mix, including French director-actress Emmanuelle Bercot, now a Cannes regular seen in The Girls of the Sun this year, actor Rupert Grint, best known as Harry Potter's ginger chum, and Kate Dickie, a knock-out actress from Scotland who is well-known for her role in Game of Thrones, Lysa Arryn, as well as the security guard in Andrea Arnold’s Red Road, or as Cathy in Paul Wrights For Those in Peril. Also Ian Hart who played in Ken Loach’s 1995, Land and Freedom, as well as in Harry Potter films as Quirinus Quirell, or Voldemort’s voice-off.

Among the previews at Dinard this year, The Forgiven, which is a nice title for a biopic about South African Archbishop and Nobel Peace Prize winner Desmond Tutu. It’s directed by Roland Joffé, remember his tear-jerking adaptation of City of Joy with Om Puri and Patrick Swayze? And Tutu is played by the amazing Forest Whittaker.

Among the six films in competition, vying for the Hitchcock awards at Dinard, note The Happy Prince, actor Rupert Everett’s directorial debut. It’s about the latter part of writer Oscar Wilde’s life. He stars as Wilde, and is supported by Colin Firth and Emily Watson, both established British names. Otherwise in the British film tradition established by Loach, Tony Richardson and the like, in the mid-20th century, some films in competition tell stories about the struggles against social inequalities or discrimination. Adrian Shergold's Funny Cow for example, about a woman who finds an escape route as a stand-up comic making jokes out of her difficult past in the Workers' clubs in northern England. Another constant, so-called coming-of-age films, such as James Gardner’s Jelly Fish, or exploring parent-child relations in Deborah Haywood’s Pin Cushion.

The opening film at the Casino in Dinard on Thursday seems like a safe bet.

Established director, Andy Serkis’ film is called Breathe. It stars onetime Spiderman, Andrew Garfield in a true life story about a man coping with tragedy after he's struck by polio. Garfield played the lead in John Crowley's brilliant Boy A where he danced like a devil and which won the Hitchcock Award here in 2008.