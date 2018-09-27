'Spiderman' opens Dinard Film Festival

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
French restaurant and hotel sector turns to asylum seekers to fill job …
Karim (right), one of many unemployed youngsters hoping to find a job at the LHR jobfair for hotel and restaurant sector in Paris.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/27 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/27 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/27 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/27 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/27 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/27 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/27 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/27 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/27 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/27 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/23 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/23 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/27 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/27 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/27 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/23 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/27 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/27 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/23 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Elections in restive Cameroon overshadowed by Anglophone crisis
  • media
    International report
    How the Marere Springs brings life to Kenya's Shimba Hills National …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French restaurant and hotel sector turns to asylum seekers to …
  • media
    International report
    Under the leaves of Kenya's sacred forests
  • media
    International report
    Wangari Maathai's green legacy to the people of Nairobi
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
Culture France Cinema

'Spiderman' opens Dinard Film Festival

By
media Old Boys Dinard Film Festival Old Boys, a film directed by Andy Serkis, in competition at the Dinard Film Festival 2018 Dinard Festival of British Film, 2018

The Dinard Festival of British Film kicked off at Saint-Malo with Andy Serkis' Breathe, starring former Spiderman star Andrew Garfield. Six films compete for the Hitchcock award at the event that runs till the end of the month.

British films are receiving red-carpet treatment for five days in a small resort on the French north-west coast.

The Dinard Festival of British Film is no act of anti-Brexit resistance. This is the 29th year. It’s a compact festival, packing in a competition, previews, a special tribute to UK actor Ian Hart, as well as master classes in just five days.

Personalities from the British and French film industries are invited to make it an exciting international event for Dinard on the British Channel, across the estuary from the port of St Malo.

This year very glamourous French actress and model, Monica Bellucci is the jury chair this year.

She graced the Cannes Film Festival as mistress of ceremonies in 2017.  Her co-jurors are a Franco-British mix, including French director-actress Emmanuelle Bercot, now a Cannes regular seen in The Girls of the Sun this year, actor Rupert Grint, best known as Harry Potter's ginger chum, and Kate Dickie, a knock-out actress from Scotland who is well-known for her role in Game of Thrones, Lysa Arryn, as well as the security guard in Andrea Arnold’s Red Road, or as Cathy in Paul Wrights For Those in Peril. Also Ian Hart who played in Ken Loach’s 1995, Land and Freedom, as well as in Harry Potter films as Quirinus Quirell, or Voldemort’s voice-off.

Among the previews at Dinard this year, The Forgiven, which is a nice title for a biopic about South African Archbishop and Nobel Peace Prize winner Desmond Tutu. It’s directed by Roland Joffé, remember his tear-jerking adaptation of City of Joy with Om Puri and Patrick Swayze? And Tutu is played by the amazing Forest Whittaker.

Among the six films in competition, vying for the Hitchcock awards at Dinard, note The Happy Prince, actor Rupert Everett’s directorial debut. It’s about the latter part of writer Oscar Wilde’s life. He stars as Wilde, and is supported by Colin Firth and Emily Watson, both established British names. Otherwise in the British film tradition established by Loach, Tony Richardson and the like, in the mid-20th century, some films in competition tell stories about the struggles against social inequalities or discrimination. Adrian Shergold's Funny Cow for example, about a woman who finds an escape route as a stand-up comic making jokes out of her difficult past in the Workers' clubs in northern England. Another constant, so-called coming-of-age films, such as James Gardner’s Jelly Fish, or exploring parent-child relations in Deborah Haywood’s Pin Cushion.

The opening film at the Casino in Dinard on Thursday seems like a safe bet.

Established director, Andy Serkis’ film is called Breathe. It stars onetime Spiderman, Andrew Garfield in a true life story about a man coping with tragedy after he's struck by polio. Garfield played the lead in John Crowley's brilliant Boy A where he danced like a devil and which won the Hitchcock Award here in 2008.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.