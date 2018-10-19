France's Johnny Hallyday rockin' from the grave

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Syria's job prospects - Kobane Pt. 4
Tabqa dam turbine hall, Tabqa Syria
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/19 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/19 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/19 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/19 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Life of Kobane female teenagers - Kobane Pt. 5
  • media
    International report
    Syria's job prospects - Kobane Pt. 4
  • media
    International report
    Business as usual for weapons dealers - Kobane Pt.3
  • media
    International report
    Living the life of a teenage Kurdish fighter - Kobane Pt.2
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga explores post-war trauma …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
Music Johnny Hallyday

France's Johnny Hallyday rockin' from the grave

By
media This picture shows a flyer of the cover of Johnny Hallyday's posthumous album during a press conference for the release of 800 000 copies, in Paris, on October 15, 2018. Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Fans rushed to stores on Friday to buy a posthumous album by France's legendary rock star Johnny Hallyday. The singer, who died of lung cancer in December last year, is often called France's Elvis Presley.

Je parlerai au diable - Hallyday Posthumous release

Johnny Hallyday was probably France's most popular rock star.

His name is a household legend in the country for both young and old.

Hit singles like Quelque chose de Tennessee, Que je t'aime and La Musique je j'aime are as popular in France as Elvis' Love me Tender or the Beatles' I saw her standing there.

With a career spanning 57 years, Hallyday died of lung cancer in December last year.

He left behind a legacy of 80 albums, dozens of awards and nearly 200 concert tours.

His album sales totalled more than 110 million at the time of his death.

After his death, the French singer was honoured with a national hommage in France, and was buried at his holiday home on the Caribbean island of St Barts.

Highly mediatised posthumous album release

Hallyday's posthumous album Mon pays c'est l'amour (Love is my country) was released at midnight on Friday, following many months of media hype and intense marketing.

Even before the official sales started, there were more than 100,000 pre-orders, giving the album a pre-release platinum status.

Hundreds of fans lined up outside the Fnac music shop on Paris's famed Champs-Elysées avenue. The store opened on Friday at midnight for the occasion.

Top-secret album production

The manufacture of the physical copies of Mon pays c'est l'amour was a jealously guarded secret.

Warner, who released the posthumous album, made all the CD's and vinyls in a factory in Italy.

The factory's employees were kept in the dark about the identity of the product they were working on.

The album's factory code was "JPS Elektra" -  the initials signifying Hallyday's real name Jean-Philippe Smet.

Boxes containing the finished albums were stored on ceiling-high shelves, out of the employees' reach.

A Warner representative said this was to protect leaks from "ill-intentioned" employees, many of whom were Hallyday fans themselves.

Family feud over inheritance

However, the aftermath of Hallyday's death was a bittersweet affair for his immediate family.

Through a testament the singer drew up in the US, he named his widow Laeticia Hallyday as his sole inheritor.

Ever since, Hallyday's children Laura Smet and David Hallyday have been in a legal wrangle with Laeticia Hallyday, the singer's fourth wife.

Even the release of hallyday's posthumous album was uncertain, as Laura Smet and David Hallyday were in a legal battle against Warner.

Hallyday's children wanted rights to consult their father's album before its release.

A French court finally ruled in favour of Warner.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.