Jane Fonda calls her Lumière Award a gift of love and light

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Life of Kobane female teenagers - Kobane Pt. 5
Delvin Ahmed, the local girls’ football team coach, during a training session in Kobane, Syria
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/20 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/20 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/20 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/20 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/20 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/20 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/20 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Life of Kobane female teenagers - Kobane Pt. 5
  • media
    International report
    Syria's job prospects - Kobane Pt. 4
  • media
    International report
    Business as usual for weapons dealers - Kobane Pt.3
  • media
    International report
    Living the life of a teenage Kurdish fighter - Kobane Pt.2
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga explores post-war trauma …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
France US Prize Culture

Jane Fonda calls her Lumière Award a gift of love and light

By
media US actress Jane Fonda receives the 10th Lumière Career Award from Costa-Gavras in Lyon 19 October 2018 Olivier Chassignole/ Festival Lumière - Institut Lumière

Graciously accepting the 10th Lumière Lifetime Acheivement Award, 81 year-old Jane Fonda beamed vitality at the hall at the Lyons Convention Centre on Friday evening. Her career in film, her espousal of causes for justice and equality, as well as her impact on the lives of millions thanks to her fitness routine, has spanned six decades Her latest, The Book Club, came out in the last year.

After receiving the wood-mounted brass plaque from fellow octagenarian and film maker Constantin Costa-Gavras, Fonda kissed hiim on the cheek and hugged her prize.

Speaking in French, which she masters fluently, having been married to late film maker Roger Vadim in the 1960s, she played on the surname of the inventors of the moving pictures, the Lumière Brothers. Lumière means light in French, and Fonda said her award was a gift of "amour et lumière", love and light.

"I am so so moved by this evening's tribute", she said, and promptly launched into a rendition of a bawdy French song her late husband had taught her. Fonda has kept her figure and also her lung-capacity.

Girl power

The Lumière Festival which has now awarded two out of its ten prizes since 2009 to women stars - the other being French actress Catherine Deneuve in 2016 - paid tribute to Fonda's feminist militancy with readings by actresses Dominique Blanc, Suzanne Clément, Anäis Demoustier, and Anne Cosigny. They read extracts from Simone de Beauvoir's The Second Sex and Fonda's own biography.

Describing her as "fiercely independent", this year's Lumière Festival, which celebrates film classics from all over the world, paid tribute to Fonda, with 16 of her films, including one French film of 1964, Les Felins, The Felines, by René Clement, her Oscar-award winning Klute directed by Alain Pakula in 1971 and another of her earlier sexier films, Vadim's Barbarella. Susan Lacy's documentary, Jane Fonda in 5 Acts is part of the selection.

No Jane without Henry and the festival tipped its hat to her father in eight films choosing the poignant tear-jerker set during the economic depression in the US in 1929, The Grapes of Wrath, as the 2018 Festival's closing film on Sunday 21 October.

No Regrets vs My Way vs Born in the USA

Jane Fonda's ceremony in Lyon on Friday was peppered with song, although she's hardly known for her musical career, more for her determination when it comes to the social causes she supports and funds. So with a nod to her affinity with France, and her declared affection for the songs of Edith Piaf, Nolwenn Leroy sang the well-known 'I have no regrets' and got Fonda, festival co-director Thierry Frémaux and the audience to karaoké "Non, rien de rien, non je ne regrette rien".

Known in the States and elsewhere, as much for her film roles since the late 1950s as she is for her outspoken, anti-establishment stands, Fonda has fought for issues ranging from US army’s withdrawal from the Vietnam War 50 years ago, "it was a male ego issue", to equality for women and all races.

Today she is investing in the fight against climate change. Along with feminist issues, it's one of the questions which pitches her against the thinking of current US president Donald Trump.

During a conversational 'Master Class' at the Céléstins Theatre before the award ceremony, she said she is however is grateful to him for one thing, "People have woken up."

Sharing her experiences over the years which included being arrested for what was viewed as an anti-patriotic act in Vietnam during the war, as well as her successful case against the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, which ironically she says she is now "rooting for", doyenne Fonda sent messages. "The reactions of the wounded monster, patriarchy that is, are dangerous, " and she warned against complacency. "Before [1968 in Paris] I had no convictions. It is much easier to be ignorant, but once you know, you can't turn your back or you become guilty."

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.