Do you know who the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureates are?

This week on The Sound Kitchen, you’ll hear the answer to the question about the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winners. You’ll hear about a visit to RFI from the president of the RFI Club Freetown, Abdulai Bah, there’s music chosen by listener Ras Franz Manko Ngogo from Tanzania and of course, the new quiz question. Just click on the arrow in the photo above and enjoy!

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday. You’ll hear the winner’s names announced and the week’s quiz question, along with all the other ingredients you have grown accustomed to: your letters and essays, “On This Day”, quirky facts and news, interviews, and great music, so be sure and listen every week.

We want to hear from you. We have a phone number you can call to leave us a message, so we can hear your voice. Just call, give your name, your country, and a short message - something like “I love RFI”, because of course you do – and we can put you on-the-air. The number to call is: + 33 1 84 22 95 82.

For our DX enthusiast and shortwave listener friends: I am sad to announce we no longer have a shortwave frequency. Maybe, if enough of you write, we can have Paris Live broadcast on shortwave. Send an e-mail to thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr if you would like to hear RFI English on shortwave. Be sure you include your country and why shortwave is important to you – inability to get on the internet, no FM near you …

In the past, we’ve had reception reports from Algeria, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Columbia, Cuba, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, the UK and the US. And that’s just from people who are requesting QSLs, not the listeners who have counted on hearing us via shortwave because that is the only way they can listen to RFI English. Please write if you would like to hear RFI English on shortwave.

We’re introducing a new musical segment on The Sound Kitchen – your favorite songs. What we want you to do is to send in your favorite song by a female singer, and tell why that song and that singer are important to you. Every week we’ll play one of your suggestions, and then we’ll change to male singer, band, instrumental, film, your children’s favorites … but until the end of December, we’ll focus on women, so to your pens! Write to me at thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr, and be sure you include your city and country in your note. I think it will be quite nice to share your favorite music as well as your thoughts about it – thanks to Daniel Singleton, the RFI English Head of Service, for the idea!

Did you know there’s an RFI English newsletter? On the very top of our homepage, there’s a little tab that says “Newsletters”. Click on it and fill out the form, and every day you’ll receive the latest from the RFI English website.

RFI Clubs: Be sure to always include Audrey Iattoni (audrey.iattoni@rfi.fr) from our Listener Relations department on all your RFI Club correspondence. Remember to copy me (thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr) when you write her so that I know what is going on, too. N.B. You do not need to send her your quiz answers!

We’ve made a Facebook page just for you, the RFI English Clubs. It is a closed group, so when you apply to join, be sure you include the name of your RFI Club and your membership number. Everyone can look at it, but only members of the group can post on it. If you haven’t yet asked to join the group, go and fill out the questionnaire !!!!! (if you do not answer the questions, I click “decline”).

Are you interested in forming an official RFI Club, or transforming your existing club into an official RFI Club? Here’s how.

This week’s quiz: On 6 October, I asked you to write in with the winners of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize, and the reason given by the committee for their choice.

The answer is: Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad "for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict." The announcement by the Norwegian Nobel Committee was made on 5 October in Oslo, Norway.

Ms Murad is an Iraqi Yazidi who was tortured and raped by Islamic State militants; she later became the face of a campaign to free the Yazidi people. She is the first Iraqi to be awarded a Nobel prize, and the 17th woman to be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize.

Dr Mukwege is a Congolese gynaecologist who, along with his colleagues, has treated tens of thousands of victims of rape and sexual violence by armed rebels since the Second Congo War. He is the first Congolese to receive a Nobel Prize.

Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad each received a gold Nobel medal – it weighs about 175 grams – and they split the prize money, which is about 1.1 million US dollars. They will surely both put the prize money into their humanitarian initiatives – for Ms Murad, “Nadia’s Initiative” and for Dr Mukwege, the Panzi Hospital in Bukavu, the DRC, where he works.

The winners are: Ras Franz Manko Ngogo, the president of the RFI Kemogemba Club in Tarime Mara,Tanzania; Timothy Ofori – an RFI Listeners Club member, and Albert Kwansa, both from Kumasi, Ghana; Afua Oduro Asante from Accra, Ghana and Musa Bah from Banjul, The Gambia.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: Ibert: Waltz from “Divertissement”, performed by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra conducted by Eduardo Mata; “Viva Peraza”, written and performed by Armando Peraza; “In the Mood for Love” by Shigeru Umebayashi; Rimsky-Korsakov: “The Flight of the Bumblebee” and “Kuteleza Si Kwanguka” performed by Lady Isa.

Do you have a musical request? Send it to thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

This week’s question ... You'll have to listen to the show to participate. You have until 24 December to enter this week's quiz; the winners will be announced on the 29 December podcast. When you enter, be sure you send your postal address in with your answer, and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

Send your answers to:

english.service@rfi.fr

or

Susan Owensby

RFI – The Sound Kitchen

80, rue Camille Desmoulins

92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

France

or

By text … You can also send your quiz answers to The Sound Kitchen mobile phone. Dial your country’s international access code, or “ + ”, then 33 6 31 12 96 82. Don’t forget to include your mailing address in your text – and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

To find out how you can win a special Sound Kitchen prize, click here:

To find out how you can become a member of the RFI Listeners Club, or to form your own official RFI Club, click here: