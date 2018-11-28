The Rasoalalao Kavia company were invited to perform in Paris' Quai Branly Museum in November, 2018. Collectif 12 and Maison des Cultures du Monde also sponsored the visit.
Madagascar's name and shame minstrels visit Paris
Among the troupes of minstrels who roam the length and breadth of Madagascar performing Hira Gasy folk operas at country fairs, burials and ancestral spirit ceremonies, one stands out. The Rasoalalao Kavia company uses Hira Gasy to name and shame alcoholics, sex offenders and some of society’s other bad apples.