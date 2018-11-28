RFI in 15 languages

 

Do you know who the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureates are?
 
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 11/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/16 14h06 GMT
Madagascar's name and shame minstrels visit Paris

media The Kaompania Rasoalalao Kavia singing 'hira gasy' RFI

Among the troupes of minstrels who roam the length and breadth of Madagascar performing Hira Gasy folk operas at country fairs, burials and ancestral spirit ceremonies, one stands out. The Rasoalalao Kavia company uses Hira Gasy to name and shame alcoholics, sex offenders and some of society’s other bad apples.

The Rasoalalao Kavia company were invited to perform in Paris' Quai Branly Museum in November, 2018. Collectif 12 and Maison des Cultures du Monde also sponsored the visit.

