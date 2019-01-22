Marcel Azzola, French accordionist who played with Brel, dies age 91

French accordionist Marcel Azzola, who played with greats including Jacques Brel, Edith Piaf, Barbara and Sid Vicious, has died at the age of 91. He'd devoted his entire life to the accordion.

Marcel Azzola with Sid Vicious Marcel #Azzola, French accordionist with #Brel, #Piaf and .... @SID_VICI0US, has died age 91. Here he is showing accordion he played on Great rock 'n' roll swindle https://t.co/Kl962PGlPL alison hird (@alisonsarahird) January 22, 2019

Azzola, who was born to Italian immigrants in Paris and displayed his musical ability at a young age, was credited with using his rare technical mastery of one of France’s most emblematic instruments to adapt it to the world of jazz.

His skill for lighting up the accordion drew the admiration of Jacques Brel who famously shouted "Chauffe Marcel" (go for it Marcel!) on the recording of Vesoul.

He also had a rock 'n' roll phase, and played on Anarchie pour le UK on the Sex Pistols' The Great rock 'n' roll swindle. He recalls meeting [Johnn] Rotten in Paris (in French).

He was also known for his contribution to the soundtracks of dozens of films, including Jacques Tati’s Mon Oncle.

His partner, Lina Bossati, who accompanied him on piano, said Azzola had died on Monday morning at his home west of Paris.

“His heart gave out,” she told AFP.

“He was a great musician and no less great a man,” I am devastated,” jazz guitarist Christian Escoudie, who often played with Azzola, wrote on Facebook.