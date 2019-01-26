RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Leyla McCalla's Capitalist Blues
McCalla's third album, The Capitalist Blues, includes several songs in Haitian creole.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/23 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Who is buried in the 4,400-year-old Egyptian tomb?
  • media
    World music matters
    Leyla McCalla's Capitalist Blues
  • media
    International report
    German colonialism part 5
  • media
    Culture in France
    Who stole Goya's head? A new documentary asks questions about …
  • media
    International report
    German colonialism part 4
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture

French Oscar-winning composer Michel Legrand dies

By
media Composer Michel Legrand directs an orchestra in Paris ©RFI/Edmond Sadaka

Prolific French composer Michel Legrand, who won three Oscars during a career spanning more than half a century, has died aged 86, his spokesman said Saturday.

Legrand first won an Academy Award in 1969 for the song "The Windmills of Your Mind" from the film "The Thomas Crown Affair".

He followed that with Oscars for his music for "Summer of '42" in 1972 and for "Yentl" in 1984. He also won five Grammys.

Legrand, who had been scheduled to stage concerts in Paris in April, died during the night, his spokesman told the AFP news agency.

He first began working as an accompanist and arranger in the 1960s. During his long career, he worked with Miles Davies, Ray Charles, Orson Welles, Jean Cocteau, Frank Sinatra and Edith Piaf.

Legrand was also known for his scores for French New Wave director Jacques Demy for the films "Les Parapluies de Cherbourg" ("The Umbrellas of Cherbourg") in 1964 and "Les Demoiselles de Rochefort" ("The Young Ladies of Rochefort") in 1967, both of which received Academy Award nominations.

(with AFP)

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.