RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Leyla McCalla's Capitalist Blues
McCalla's third album, The Capitalist Blues, includes several songs in Haitian creole.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/23 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Who is buried in the 4,400-year-old Egyptian tomb?
  • media
    World music matters
    Leyla McCalla's Capitalist Blues
  • media
    International report
    German colonialism part 5
  • media
    Culture in France
    Who stole Goya's head? A new documentary asks questions about …
  • media
    International report
    German colonialism part 4
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
Djokovic defeats Nadal in Australian Open final to claim 15th Grand Slam
Culture

Banksy work stolen from Paris terror attack venue

By
media Man takes a photograph of graffiti artist Banksy's tribute to Paris terror victims. Thomas SAMSON / AFP

A painting in homage to terror victims by street artist Banksy has been stolen from the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, where 90 people were killed in 2015 in a jihadist attack.

The white stencilled oeuvre showing a sad-faced girl on one of the emergency doors of the famed Parisian venue was cut out and taken away.

"Banksy's work, a symbol of recollection and belonging to all: locals, Parisians, citizens of the world has been taken from us," the establishment said, stressing the staff's "deep indignation."

A source close to the investigation told LCI television that "a group of hooded individuals armed with angle grinders cut the painting and took it away in a truck" on the night of Friday to Saturday.

This work along with other similarly-themed paintings popped up in Paris last June and has been attributed to the reclusive British street artist.

Banksy, whose identity is known to only a handful of friends, caused a sensation in October when one of his paintings began shredding itself, just after selling for $1.4 million (1.2 million euros).

(with AFP)

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.