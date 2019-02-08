RFI in 15 languages

 

Culture
France Marriage Photography Migration

Polish Canadian photographer catches unstaged wedding moments with flair

By
media Dagmara Bojenko - photographer Dagmara Bojenko

Dagmara Bojenko was born in Poland, brought up in Canada and now lives in Paris. Her personal experience of immigration has given her a unique perspective on tradition, language and family values. Her skill in catching unexpected, unguarded moments have earned her the Expatriates Magazine 2018 wedding photographer award.

Setting her apart from other photographers is her skill at creating a very personal connection with her clients, who often become friends in the process.

When it comes to weddings and family events, Dagara Bojenko's objective is to surprise her clients, capturing the unstaged moments they didn't even know were happening.

She is one of the photographers invited to participate in the Festival You and Me, an alternative wedding event which started in 2013 and is held in several French cities each year.

The theme for this weekend's event in the Marais district of Paris is bohemian style.

Mariella and Olivier's wedding 2018 Dagmara Bojenko

When she's not documenting weddings in France, she turns to her artisic projects, often linked to identity, culture and migration.

Blend of Polish, Quebecois, and anglo-saxon culture

She discussed her unique style with RFI and why she's interested in getting young people to steer away from selfie culture and embrace photography with all its truth and flaws.

Also passionate about the environment, Bojenko is the co-founder of a website called Le Cri du Zèbre which encourages Parisians to join eco-responsible acitvies in their neighbourhood.

 

