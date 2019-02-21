RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The 'impossible' race across Antarctica
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/18 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The 'impossible' race across Antarctica
  • media
    World music matters
    Jean-Luc Thomas: flute player, horse-whisperer
  • media
    International report
    Back in Senegal, ex-president Wade vows to force election delay
  • media
    International report
    Liberia's anti-graft body says Weah undermining fight against …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Let’s celebrate World Radio Day!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
Law France Art Sculpture

French court thinks over long-delayed fake Rodin case

By
media French judges are giving a bit of thought to whether casts of Rodin's works are counterfeits this week. AFP/Joel Saget

The trial of a private company accused of selling counterfeit sculptures of French artist Auguste Rodin has opened in the Paris Court of Appeal. Gruppo Mondiale is accused of using genuine casts to create reproductions of Rodin’s works and selling them as though they were artists’ originals.

Investigators believe the Italy-based company, led by an American businessman Gary Snell, produced some 1,700 bronze reproductions of 52 of the artist’s works, including The Thinker and The Kiss, and sold them for an estimated 60 million euros.

The Paris-based Musée Rodin museum, which holds the moral rights of the artist, considered the reproductions to be counterfeits and filed a complaint for fraud and forgery in 2001.

In November 2014, a Paris court declared it had no jurisdiction in the case, arguing it had not been established that the sculptures were manufactured, exhibited or sold on French territory.

Prosecutors obtained a new trial on appeal in 2017 but by that time, Gruppo Mondiale had ceased to exist and Snell and other two accused were absent.

The trial was delayed again in 2018 until this week.

During the first trial, Snell acknowledged that 500 pieces had been created.

He argues the works are in the public domain and that the museum, which he says was notified of the “posthumous casts”, was seeking to protect a monopoly on sales of the artist’s works.

Prosecutors accused the company of “false advertising” and sold the works with “a certificate of authenticity susceptible to trick buyers”.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.