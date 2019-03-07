RFI in 15 languages

 

Culture
Johnny Hallyday French music Music Rock Culture Airport

Will Paris' Orly Airport become Orly-Johnny Hallyday airport?

By
media A giant poster of late French singer and actor Johnny Hallyday is displayed on the facade of the Madeleine Church during a 'popular tribute' in Paris, France, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The fans of the singer Johnny Hallyday who died in 2017, are known to be ready to do anything to honour the rocker’s memory. So much so, in fact, that one of them has proposed to change the name of the Paris’ Orly airport to Orly-Johnny Hallyday.

The proposal will be discussed in the framework of the national debate on culture, which is part of the ongoing nationwide consultation on reshaping French society launched by French president Emmanuel Macron, according to reports in the daily newspaper, Le Figaro

Orly-Johnny Hallyday?

In this context, Beaux Arts magazine and the Heritage Foundation launched an online call for ideas in the area of culture.

Of the 380 contributions posted so far, the Orly proposal is included in the "heritage" column. In the contribution, the authors argue that while, "it may seem a bizarre way to pay tribute to Johnny Hallyday…what better place than a national airport to remind the French or their love for Johnny,” the contribution reads.

“And who better to inspire the joy of traveling?” it adds.

Opinions as to virtues of the proposal are mixed. If there is enough support, the proposal will be included in a list of the ten most debated proposal on the site Grand Debate Culture.

Submissions to the debate are open online until March 15th and the final list will be published on April 15th.

Je parlerai au diable - Hallyday Posthumous release

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Johnny’s death

Johnny Hallyday died at the age of 74 after a battle with lung cancer. Johnny, as he was affectionately known by his fans, had a career which spanned nearly six decades during which he sold more than 100 million albums and headlined 50 major tours.

Born Jean-Philippe Smet on 15 June1943, Johnny Hallyday broke from France's classic "chanson" tradition in the late 1950s, modelling himself on Elvis Presley and performing French cover versions of British and American rock songs.

His success in France was almost immediate and Hallyday became an integral part of French popular culture..

  • Artists pay tribute to French music icon Johnny Hallyday
