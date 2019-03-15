RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Celebrating women on international Women’s Day!
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/13 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Senegal sends its largest team to compete in Special Olympics
  • media
    World music matters
    Bumcello: France's blissfully odd couple
  • media
    International report
    Albert Einstein turns 140 on Pi day
  • media
    International report
    Zambia's MaFashio Girls
  • media
    International report
    Nigerian-American fashion designer visits migrants in Calabria
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
War Photography Art Culture

Wilting Point explores the ‘human’ and 'dehumanized' through photographs

By
media William Daniels Wilting Point explores the ‘human’ and 'dehumanized' through photographs. Taken in Myanmar in 2017. Press issue/ William Daniels copyright

‘Wilting Point’ is an exhibition which spans the work of French photo-reporter William Daniels’ since 2007 in about 60 images.

His work which has been widely published in magazines like National Geographic, is from more than ten years of travels to former Soviet territories Kirghizstan, Siberia, Kashmir, the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

William Daniels Wilting Point exhibition

The exhibition Wilting Point begins in a big, bright white room where most of the pictures are monochromatic. From one room to the other, the light dims, the colour contrast reverses.

Up in the attic, in an atmosphere bordering on spiritual, allowing for more peaceful contemplation, Daniels counterbalances human and dehumanized, bathed in darkness, light and colour.

On show at Carré Baudoin in Paris till 11 April and from 18 April till 11 June 2019 at Vieille Eglise de Mérignac, near Bordeaux.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.