RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Women journalists club together, CBD cannabis in France, and …
Spotlight on France episode 2
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/15 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/11 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    New York's Harlem Pt 1: A long-standing Mecca for African-Americans
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The tiny dinosaurs who grew
  • media
    World music matters
    Glen Hansard's new album born and nurtured in Paris
  • media
    International report
    The power of money in India's general polls
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Women journalists club together, CBD cannabis in France, …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
"We will rebuild Notre-Dame... the worst has been avoided" says French president, Emmanuel Macron.
Latest news
  • Notre-Dame blaze being treated as accident, not arson - prosecutor
  • Tune in to Paris Live at 1300GMT featuring special guest Australian author Karen Viggers
Culture
Cannes 2019 film France

Agnès Varda raises Cannes 2019 festival poster to fresh level

By
media Official poster for the 72nd Cannes Film Festival taken from a shoot photo of Agnès Varda directing La Pointe Courte in 1954 photo: Agnès Varda's children/poster: Flore Maqin

Preparations for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival are underway. Ahead of Thursday's eagerly-awaited announcment of the line-up of films in and out of competition in this 72nd festival, the poster has been unveiled. There's little surprise about the film- personality-cum-poster-person. Agnès Varda passed away at the end of March 2019.

Graphic artist Flore Maquin has based the poster on photo of the late director, in an improbable, if not resourceful, position on the back of an unnamed crew member as she tries to find the right angle during the shoot of Agnès Varda's directorial debut, La Pointe Courte. Maquin has bathed it in trendy shades of red and orange with indigo blue.

La Pointe Courte screened in Cannes in 1955.

The film, starring then-future greats, Philippe Noiret and Sylvia Monfort, was shot in 1954 in Sète, near Montpellier on France's Mediterranean shore.

At the time 26 years old, Varda had until then been a photographer, working notably with Jean Vilar's, National People's Theatre, Théâtre National Populaire, TNP. She was no doubt used to standing on all sorts of items to capture the moment.

The Cannes Film Festival poetically writes that in the photo "she's at the top, balanced". It describes the poster shot as a sort of manifesto, containing of hints of Varda's personal characteristics that she would develop as an artist over her 65-year long career, "passion, daring, mischief, the ingredients of a recipe belonging to a free artist."

Varda was awarded an honorary Palme d'Or, Golden Palm at Cannes in 2015.

Maquin has designed many a film poster, and also the 71st Cannes poster in 2018 using a still from Jean-Luc Godard's 1965 Pierrot Le Fou.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.