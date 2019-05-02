RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Maori chant
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/02 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/01 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/30 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    The value of forest conservation in Cote d'Ivoire
  • media
    International report
    East Africa Climate Change
  • media
    International report
    The rising vengance of India's sacred cows
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Oud for thought
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Maori chant
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
France Italy Emmanuel Macron Culture

Da Vinci coda: France marks 500th anniversary of artist's death

By
media Italian President Sergio Mattarella (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron hold busts of Italian renaissance painter and scientist Leonardo da Vinci on May 2 2019. PHILIPPE WOJAZER / AFP

In an apt memorial to the Italian master, Leonardo da Vinci's death in France on 2 May, 1519, was used to rekindle relations between his homeland and his adopted country France to mark the 500th anniversary.

French president Emmanuel Macron and his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, paid their respects to the Renaissance genius with a visit to the Clos Lucé in Amboise where da Vinci spent the last three years of his life under the aegis of the French monarch François I.

"The bond between our countries and our citizens is indestructible," Macron said following a visit to the chateau in Amboise where they laid wreaths at da Vinci's grave.

The joint celebrations follow months of diplomatic spats between Paris and Rome over the policies of Italy's populist government and its support for France's anti-government Yellow Vest protesters.

At one point during the deteriorating relations, France briefly recalled its ambassador from Rome.

When da Vinci came to France in 1516, the court was in a swoon over all things Italian. François I was barely out of his teens but he continued the vogue of his predecessor, Louis XII, of drafting in architects and artisans from Florence, Milan and Rome.

Although he was 64 and perhaps being eclipsed by the likes of Michelangelo, da Vinci was a star acquisition.

He brought with him a couple of his most promising students as well as three of his favourite paintings: the Mona Lisa, the Virgin and Child with Saint Anne, and Saint John the Baptist.

He was lavished with a generous stipend as well as an impressive title: First Painter, Engineer and Architect of the King.

When da Vinci died, the paintings went to the crown and they all hang in the Louvre museum in Paris.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.