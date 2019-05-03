RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Maori chant
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/02 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/01 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/30 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    The value of forest conservation in Cote d'Ivoire
  • media
    International report
    East Africa Climate Change
  • media
    International report
    The rising vengance of India's sacred cows
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Oud for thought
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Maori chant
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
Cinema Culture

Tributes pile in for Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca

By
media Actor Peter Mayhew attends the premiere of Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at The Shrine Auditorium on December 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

British-born actor Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca the Wookiee, the loyal, furry companion of space buccaneer Han Solo in five of the ‘Star Wars’ movies, has died at age 74, his family said on Thursday.

Mayhew, whose face was never seen in the ‘Star Wars’ films - his entire body was always clothed in his Wookiee costume - died at his north Texas home on Tuesday, according to the family’s statement on Twitter. No cause of death was given.

The lanky performer made his first appearance as the beloved, bleating Chewbacca character in the landmark 1977 sci-fi action-thriller ‘Star Wars’, and went on to co-star in four more films in the blockbuster series – ‘The Empire Strikes Back’, ‘Return of the Jedi’, ‘Revenge of the Sith’ and ‘The Force Awakens’.

Mayhew retired from playing Chewbacca for health reasons, although his family recalled that for Mayhew’s final turn as the heroic Wookiee in ‘The Force Awakens’, he “fought his way back from being wheelchair-bound to stand tall” once more as the woolly character in the 2015 film.

Co-stars saluted Mayhew as a performer whose own inner poise and grace shone through in his character.

“Peter Mayhew was a kind and gentle man, possessed of great dignity and noble character,” said Harrison Ford, who as Han Solo shared many scenes with Mayhew. “Chewbacca was an important part of the success of the films we made together.”

Mark Hamill, who starred as Luke Skywalker in the franchise, called Mayhew “the gentlest of giants.”

Chewbacca, tall, shaggy and clothed only in a bandoleer, was introduced to movie audiences in the original ‘Star Wars’ film as co-pilot of the Millennium Falcon, the spacecraft captained by his best friend, Solo, played by Harrison Ford. Solo affectionately referred to him as Chewie.

Walking carpet in a bandoleer

The character of Princess Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher, was more dismissive of Chewbacca at first, memorably snapping: “Will someone get this big, walking carpet out of my way,” early in the first ‘Star Wars’ picture.

A trusty sidekick who spoke in a language of dog-like growls and bellowing moans understood by his compatriots, Chewbacca was the most notable member of the fictional humanoid Wookiee species of his heavily forested home planet. Another actor supplied the character’s vocalizations.

“Chewie transformed me,” Mayhew once said of performing in the costume, according to a profile posted on the official StarWars.com website run by Lucasfilm studio.

“The attitude was different. The walk was different. Do the scenes, come back, take the mask off, Peter was back.”

Mayhew, who stood 2.24 metres tall, was discovered while working as a hospital orderly in London.

“Peter was a wonderful man. He was the closest any human being could be to a Wookiee - big heart, gentle nature ... and I learned to always let him win,” Star Wars’ director George Lucas said in a statement late on Thursday. “He was a good friend and I’m saddened by his passing.”

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.