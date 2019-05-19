RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: France Telecom in court, France's largest Facebook group and …
Spotlight on France episode 6
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/17 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/16 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/15 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The “killer” weed that kills pain
  • media
    International report
    Wave of suicides among Indian students
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Yellow Vests on the campaign trail, France unprepared …
  • media
    International report
    Miles of Smiles convoy arrives in Gaza
  • media
    World music matters
    Omo Bello: the Nigerian soprano's star is rising in France
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
sex Television Murder Violence

Game of groans as Game of Thrones nears 'anticlimactic' finale

By
media Just good friends? Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington in season 8 of Game of Thrones. © HBO

The final episode of Game of Thrones airs Sunday night, and buzz is at fever pitch for a ratings juggernaut that has demolished records. But the latest episodes have failed to set diehard "Throners" on fire – with many calling for a complete remake of the final season.

The scriptwriters have brutalised women, killed children, depicted graphic sex and had their characters hacked, stabbed, flayed, poisoned, decapitated, burned alive, eye-gouged and eviscerated – all in glorious high definition close-up. And audiences have loved it.

Well, most of them.

An online petition calling for a complete remake of Game of Thrones season 8 with "competent" writers had collected more than one million signatures on the morning of the grand finale.

One of the most visually stunning yet darkest and controversial primetime series ever made, Game of Thrones has been the target of criticism over the years for senseless violence and its repeated use of rape as a dramatic device.

The adult themes have not deterred the majority of fans, however, nor the industry itself, which has made GOT the most decorated series in history, with 47 Emmy Awards.

Airing in 170 countries, the show is also the most expensive ever, with a budget of $15 million per episode in its final run.

The season seven finale set an all-time US record for premium cable TV with 16.5 million people watching live or streaming on the day of transmission and 15 million more tuning in later.

The final episode goes to air Sunday night in the US on HBO (0100 Universal Time, Monday 20 May).

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.