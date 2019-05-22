RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Yellow Vests on the campaign trail, France unprepared for climate …
Spotlight on France episode 7
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/21 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/20 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/17 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    India's Dhobi Ghat laundry workers care more about survival …
  • media
    International report
    How Istanbul mayor could pose biggest threat to Turkey's president …
  • media
    International report
    India awards largest compensation to Bilkis Bano, a rape victim …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The “killer” weed that kills pain
  • media
    International report
    Wave of suicides among Indian students
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • Join us for Paris Live broadcast today 1300GMT / 3-4pm Paris time, also streamed on Youtube
Culture
Cannes 2019 Alain Delon film Cinema Culture Feminism Homophobia

French screen idol Alain Delon thanks his fans

By
media Alain Delon, congratulated by his daughter Anouchka Delon after his honorary Palme d'or. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Veteran French screen idol Alain Delon has paid tribute to his fans in an open letter, telling them that they made him the man he is.

In the letter sent to the French news agency AFP, the 83-year-old film star, who was awarded an Honorary Palme d’or at the Cannes Film Festival last Sunday, said he wanted to thank all those who had shown him “affection, sympathy and more”.

'Only you'

“As my journey nears its end, I want to say this: I have experienced so many great passions and lovers, so many successes and failures, so much controversy, so many scandals, stormy affairs, so many memories, so many missed opportunities, unexpected meetings, so many highs and lows; that when these awards are no longer any more than old souvenirs, there is only one thing whose constancy and longevity shines through – and that is you, only you.

“To you, who have made me who I am, and who will make me who I become, I have to say thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Alain Delon received a standing ovation at the Cannes film festival on Sunday and was moved to tears when he accepted his award.

The festival authorities maintained their decision to recognise Delon’s long cinema career with an award, despite an online petition calling for the idea to be dropped.

The organisers of the petition, citing previous comments by Delon, branded him a racist homophobic misogynist.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.