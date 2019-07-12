Motown comes to France for 60th anniversay

At the Rencontres photographiques festival in Arles, in the south of France, the Manuel Rivera-Ortiz Foundation is showing the ‘Dancing in the Street’ exhibition. It was put together for the 60 th anniversary of Motown and relates 30 years of the music label through photos and album covers.

The music label Motown was created by Berry Gordon in 1959.

"Motown was really made to be a machine for hits. Berry Gordy got really inspired by Fordism because he was from Detroit and Detroit was the home of Ford", says Nicolas Havette, Artistic Director and one of the curator of the exhibition 'Dancing in the Street'.

A machine for hits

"He’s not an activist, he’s a businessman, he has an industry and this industry has to make cash.

And then of course inside Motown, like 90% of the artists are black, but it was never about being black, it was about making good music.", he adds.

'What's going on?', key album

In the video below, he explains how Motown inspires us 60 years on. And why the album What’s going on? by Marvin Gaye was a key album for Motown and for music in general.

The exhibition is part of a 12 exhibitions programme called ‘What’s going on?’. And runs until 22 September at the Rencontres photographiques in Arles.