RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
All about Pakistan's Gulalai Ismail
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/02 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/01 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/31 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    All about Pakistan's Gulalai Ismail
  • media
    International report
    Flowers, birds, trees and jazz - in Paris!
  • media
    International report
    African brewmaster takes on Belgium
  • media
    International report
    India court extends deadline for illegal immigrant search in …
  • media
    International report
    Brexit, environment among main stories at Edinburgh festival …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
Paris Louvre Museum Art Tourism

Paris' Louvre Museum to introduce compulsory online booking

By
media A view shows tourists walking past the Louvre Pyramid designed by Chinese-born U.S. architect Ieoh Ming Pei outside the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, July 4, 2019. ©REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The Louvre museum in Paris on Friday urged visitors to book their visit in advance online after seeing a heavy influx this summer, adding reservations would be obligatory by the end of this year.

The Louvre, which houses the Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci and is the most visited museum in the world, has become a victim of its own success and overcrowding is a problem.

The problems intensified this summer due to the heatwave that encouraged tourists to take refuge in cool museum rooms.

Also a temporary move of the Mona Lisa to another room to allow for refurbishments added to confusion.

"Reservations smooth the entry for the public throughout the week," said Vincent Pomarede, the deputy general administrator of the Louvre.

"Until now a reservation system has not been obligatory (but) we will put in place an obligatory reservations system, as many other museums have done, and, by the end of the year, all visitors will have to reserve," he told AFP.

He said this will help the museum cope with the numbers of visitors. "It will be from October or November. We have accelerated what we wanted to put in place at the start of the year 2020," he added.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.