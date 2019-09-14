RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Tsipras’ nemesis
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/13 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/11 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Tsipras’ nemesis
  • media
    World music matters
    Kinshasa, Lagos, Tokyo, Paris: guitarist Kiala travels with Afrobeat
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: French Communism is not dead, making a baby in Spain, …
  • media
    International report
    Tunisian election preview: When too much choice leaves you no …
  • media
    Global Focus
    Seychelles, blazing a trail in marine conservation
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
New York Cinema US

'The Lighthouse': a beacon of hope for independent US film

By
media Willem Dafoe (L) as Thomas Wake, a ghostly Light House Keeper, and Robert Pattinson (R) as Ephraim Winslow, the number 2, in The Lighthouse, a film by Robert Eggers, 2019 Universal Pictures, A24

The Lighthouse is bleak film about two men abandoned on an outcrop of rock in the sea off the north-east coast of the United States. However, US independent director Robert Eggers uplifts with a spinning of yarns and beauty to be reckoned with.

Thomas Wake and Ephraim Winslow are strangers to each other. They are left to look after an offshore lighthouse. Wake is an old-timer, knows the seas, the winds, the gulls and the spirits of the waves. Winslow is a stranger to himself and is determined to uncover the mystery that compels Wake to spend every night with the beams.

Out of loneliness, and all sorts of need, they drive each other crazier than if they had simply been abandoned on their own. Dramatic from start to finish, Eggers shares his powerful imagination and his dedication to research.

The film is set in the late 19th Century in New England and made in black and white. Director Eggers and his crew have paid attention to every tiny detail, to produce a real work of cinematic art.

'The Lighthouse' is one of the 14 films in the Deauville American Film Festival competition line-up. The award ceremony takes place on Saturday 15 September 2019 and the jury in the festival's 45th year is French actress Catherine Deneuve.

Eggers' film won the Fipresci, international cinema critics award in Cannes in May this year, where it screened in The Directors' Fortnight, "parallel" festival.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.