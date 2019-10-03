Film Director Michael Caton-Jones on Brexit: "I hope we get sane again"

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Scottish director Michael Caton-Jones, jury member, Dinard Film Festival, at the Grand Hotel, Dinard, 27 September, 2019.
Rosslyn Hyams/RFI English
Intrigue usually plays a major role in Scottish film director Michael-Caton Jones' films, at least since Scandal in 1989. His other titles include Rob Roy (1995), The Jackal (1997), Shooting Dogs (2005) and Asher (2018). His new film is set to première on Friday at the London Film Festival.
RFI's Rosslyn Hyams met Michael Caton-Jones at the Dinard Film Festival in France in September.
In record-breaking time, the interview touches on the representation of Africa in Western cinema, gender parity in the film sphere, and Brexit.
Caton-Jones latest film, Our Ladies, based on a novel, 'The Sopranos', by Alan Warner, and set in Edinburgh, is due for its world première on 4 October at the London Film Festival.