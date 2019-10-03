RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Notre Dame fallout, bears in the Pyrenees, and when France colonised …
Spotlight on France episode 17
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/03 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/02 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/01 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Turkey vows to keep borders shut despite new exodus of Syrians
  • media
    International report
    New Zealand's new gun laws met with mixed reactions
  • media
    International report
    Cameroon faces rise in kidnapping cases
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    All about Pakistan's Aware Girls
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Capturing Mosul's liberation through a lens
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
film Brexit Rwanda Women's rights

Film Director Michael Caton-Jones on Brexit: "I hope we get sane again"

By
media Scottish director Michael Caton-Jones, jury member, Dinard Film Festival, at the Grand Hotel, Dinard, 27 September, 2019. Rosslyn Hyams/RFI English

Intrigue usually plays a major role in Scottish film director Michael-Caton Jones' films, at least since Scandal in 1989. His other titles include Rob Roy (1995), The Jackal (1997), Shooting Dogs (2005) and Asher (2018). His new film is set to première on Friday at the London Film Festival.

RFI's Rosslyn Hyams met Michael Caton-Jones at the Dinard Film Festival in France in September.

In record-breaking time, the interview touches on the representation of Africa in Western cinema, gender parity in the film sphere, and Brexit.

Caton-Jones latest film, Our Ladies, based on a novel, 'The Sopranos', by Alan Warner, and set in Edinburgh, is due for its world première on 4 October at the London Film Festival.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.