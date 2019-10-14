RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Deforestation in Kenya
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/11 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/10 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/09 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Deforestation in Kenya
  • media
    World music matters
    Ghana's Pat Thomas still living the highlife
  • media
    International report
    Senegal reveals west Africa’s biggest mosque: the Massalikoul …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Migrants settle into rural life, local French politics …
  • media
    International report
    Back from Libya part 2 - Nigerian women face challenges returning …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
Music Morocco

Oum brings Moroccan music to a new horizon

By
media Moroccan singer Oum at the Rio Loco festival in Toulouse on 15 June 2019 RFI/Anne-Laure Lemancel

Moroccan artist Oum was invited to the Rio Loco festival in Toulouse, southwestern France, to present her third album Daba. RFI's SessionLab met her.

Released in August, Oum's new album Daba was conceived in Casablanca, recorded in Berlin and designed in Paris.

Daba means "Now "in Moroccan dialect.

"I came to realise that the present is nothing more or less than a transition. So the idea of being present in the "now" is not a task for a superhero. It’s just learning to pay a little more attention," Oum tells RFI's SessionLab.

Considered to be ‘the ambassador of Moroccan music', she explains:

"I’m not sure I deserve to be called an ambassador. I just enjoy making music, and learning who I am in that way. And, of course, I’m Moroccan."

Watch the video

SessionLab is mixed in 3D Audio.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.