Culture

Pete Doherty arrested in Paris for cocaine possession

By
media Singer Peter Doherty. France 24/Medhi Chebil

British rock singer Pete Doherty was arrested and taken into custody in Paris Friday after being caught buying cocaine, according to police.

The former Libertines frontman tried to resist arrest after being caught in the early hours of Friday carrying two packets of cocaine, one of which he had partly consumed, a police source told the AFP news agency.

Doherty, 40, who was drunk, tried to get rid of the drugs before being arrested in the Ninth Arrondissement, which includes the area around Pigalle known for its lively night life.

The bad boy of British rock, as famous for having dated supermodel Kate Moss as for his music, has repeatedly made headlines for drugs offences.

In 2012, he was thrown out of a luxury rehab clinic in Thailand after claims he was a bad influence on other patients and did not try hard enough to kick his heroin habit.

