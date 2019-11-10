Franco-Togolese photographer bridges cultural gaps at Paris art fair

Djeneba Aduayom moved to photography a few years ago after a long career as a dancer.
"Most people that I photograph have been called 'ugly' [...] just because people don't understand culture or skin color," says Djeneba Aduayom to RFI.
The photo below was exhibited at the AKAA Fair.
"This is Adele, I met her in Montreal, she's the daughter of a woman who used to be a soldier and a rebel in Sudan. Adele's mother migrated to Canada when she was young and Adele lost her identity," explains Aduayom.
"My photos always use different elements to create visual poetry".